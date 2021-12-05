Strength in numbers for Shiloh this season

The Leach Gymnasium has been a busy place as basketball practice opened for the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks.

With three starters back among the 34 athletes out in grades 9-12, Brad Miller sees strength in numbers.

“We’ve got a lot of depth, probably more than we’ve ever had,” the Shiloh head coach said.

Carter Englund, MaBahi Baker and Jay Wanzek return from last season’s team that won District 9 and Region 5 titles and advanced to the state Class B tournament, winning 15 games.

“Their roles won’t change drastically,” Miller said. “They’re playing the same positions, but we’re going to rely on them to bring some more scoring to the table. We lost two guys that scored a lot of points last year.”

Englund, a 6-foot-6 senior, leads the returning veterans, coming off a season in which he averaged 13 points and 8 rebounds per game.

“Carter’s been working on his outside game,” Miller said. “His three-point shooting is better, his ball handling is way better.”

Baker, a 5-11 senior, returns as the Skyhawks’ point guard. He contributed 9 points, 4 assists and 1 steal per game a year ago.

“Bahi’s been working on his shooting. He’s a little quicker than last year,” Miller said.

Wanzek, a 6-5 junior, averaged seven points per game last season.

“Jay has always been an excellent 3-point shooter,” Miller said. “He’s been working a lot on back to the basket stuff, playing inside. He’s more well-rounded, can play inside or out.”

The Skyhawks won’t change much this season.

“We’ll probably do a few things different but there won’t be a lot of major changes,” Miller said. “What we’ve done in the past has worked for us. We may play a little more zone this year with more size and length.”

The Skyhawks have several players expected to make the transition to the varsity or to expanded roles, including Kohl Blotske, Isaac Heringer, Kyler Klein and Michael Fagerland.

“Kohl had a nice summer working in camps,” Miller said. “He’s improved his ball-handling, outside shooting and athleticism. He has a little bit of starting experience.”

Heringer, a 6-4 senior, will play more on the perimeter.

“Isaac is more of a wing,” Miller said. “He’s a good outside shot, a good rebounder, a good defender. He played inside in the post last year because we didn’t have a lot of size.”

Klein and Fagerland will see more varsity minutes this year.

“Kyler played mostly JV last year, but he came on at the end of the season. He played varsity in the regional and state tournaments. He really played well in the regional. He’s improved his shooting and a good defender," Miller said.

“Fagerland is an absolutely tremendous athlete, a good defender, a good 3-point shooter. He makes plays other guys can’t because he’s so athletic,” Miller said.

The Skyhawks also expect contributions from freshman Caden Englund, sophomore Atticus Wilkinson and junior Joey Desir, among others.

With Region 5 going to a super regional format, the schedule will change a bit with more regional contests. But the Skyhawks will continue to play a challenging non-conference slate to prepare them for the postseason.

Miller points to several contenders in the region, including Flasher, Washburn, Wilton-Wing, Garrison and Central McLean.

“I think it will be a big challenge for us in the region,” he said. “We have a nice schedule. Good competition. Our goal is always to get better every week, hope we’re in the mix at the end. We play a hard schedule, try to get the kids ready for tournament time. The goal is to win the region and get to state but that’s not always easy. Some people may think it is but it’s not.

“We’re going to be a nice rebounding team, a good outside shooting team. It should be a fun season.”

The Skyhawks open the season on Saturday, Dec. 11 at home against Dickinson Trinity, last year’s Region 7 champions. On Dec. 18, they visit Minot Ryan. After games against Langdon-Edmore-Munich and St. John on Dec. 28-29 at the Minot State Dome, they will face defending state champion Kindred on Jan. 1 in Jamestown.

