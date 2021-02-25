Stingy Wilton-Wing claims Region 5 title

Wilton-Wing's defense took its toll right out of the starting gate. The Miners forced five turnovers in the opening five minutes, but still led just 2-1. Schock scored from the perimeter with 3:54 expired and W-W led the rest of the way.

Center-Stanton was still very much in the game, trailing 10-3 after a quarter and 16-13 at halftime.

The Miners took command in the opening minutes of the second half. Schock had her fingers in a a 13-4 surge to start the second half. She swished two 3-pointers in a half minute, part of a burst that put W-W on top 29-17.

Center-Stanton made a run in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Miners 11-2 to shave the deficit to 33-28 with three minutes to play.

At that point, Schock short-circuited the Wildcat comeback with a 3-pointer. Hailey Quam added a transition basket on a steal and the Miners were back in command, 38-28 with 2:14 on the clock.

Schock was 3-for-7 from 3-point land with all three treys coming at turning points in the game. Yet she said she doesn't consider the situation when she decides to unload.