Stingy Wilton-Wing claims Region 5 title

Intense, scrappy man-to-man defense can take a basketball team a long way.
Exhibit A is Wilton-Wing, which has ridden its ball-hawking skills to a berth in next week's state Class B girls basketball tournament in Minot.
For the third straight night the Miners held their opponents under 35 points to capture the Region 5 tournament championship at Mandan High School. The final verdict was 44-30 over Center-Stanton, a team Wilton-Wing defeated for the third time this season.
Wilton-Wing advances to the state tournament for the first time since 1977.
In this week's regional tournament, the Miners surrendered just 98 points, held their three opponents to an average of 26 percent shooting and forced 55 turnovers. Thus a meager offensive output of 142 points proved to be more than enough.
Kalyssa Schock, a 5-foot-9 Wilton-Wing guard, said defense is a big part of what Lisa Perkins, the regional coach of the year, teaches.
"She pushes us to pressure the ball as much as we can," said Schock, who stung Center-Stanton for three 3-pointers and 11 points. "She wants us working as hard as we can."
The results are eye-popping. Thursday's game was the 14th time this season the Miners have held an opponent to fewer than 40 points.
Wilton-Wing's defense took its toll right out of the starting gate. The Miners forced five turnovers in the opening five minutes, but still led just 2-1. Schock scored from the perimeter with 3:54 expired and W-W led the rest of the way.
Center-Stanton was still very much in the game, trailing 10-3 after a quarter and 16-13 at halftime.
The Miners took command in the opening minutes of the second half. Schock had her fingers in a a 13-4 surge to start the second half. She swished two 3-pointers in a half minute, part of a burst that put W-W on top 29-17.
Center-Stanton made a run in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Miners 11-2 to shave the deficit to 33-28 with three minutes to play.
At that point, Schock short-circuited the Wildcat comeback with a 3-pointer. Hailey Quam added a transition basket on a steal and the Miners were back in command, 38-28 with 2:14 on the clock.
Schock was 3-for-7 from 3-point land with all three treys coming at turning points in the game. Yet she said she doesn't consider the situation when she decides to unload.
"Our coach encourages to shoot when we're open and score when we can. ... At halftime she told us to keep shooting because we were getting good looks and all the shots we were taking were good shots," Schock said.
Schock said the bulk of Wilton-Wing's takeaways are the product of hard work in the Miners' half-court man-to-man.
"It's just from staying low, being aggressive and working as hard as we can," she said.
Quam, a 5-10 sophomore, Schock and 5-6 senior Kiara Johnson combined to score all but 10 of W-W's points. Quam, who suffered a bloody nose when fouled after scoring her final two points, finished with 13. Johnson added 10.
Center-Stanton's Kori Nagel, a 5-8 senior who was named the outstanding regional senior, led all scorers with 16 points. After struggling offensively at the outset, the Wildcats were able to get the ball inside to Nagel for eight baskets.
The Wildcats shot 29 percent on 14-for-48 accuracy, including 0-for-11 on 3-pointers. Wilton-Wing shooters connected on 14 of 47 shots for 30 percent and converted five of 19 3-point tries. The Wildcats had a 36-33 edge in rebounding.
Drew Erhardt, the Center-Stanton coach, said there aren't many surprises when teams meet for a third game. However, he said the Miner defense was even more aggressive than normal to start the game.
"They defended us a little harder in their man-to-man early and that threw us our of our rhythm. ... We wanted to get the ball inside and go inside-out," he said.
Erhardt said it would have taken an outstanding performance to get past the aggressive Miners.
"We needed our 'A' game tonight. We had it Tuesday night, but we didn't have it tonight, and it showed," he noted.