Stingy defense key for Demons in win over Century

The postseason can be a completely different game than the regular season.

So there were the Bismarck Demons, closing out a quarterfinal victory in the West Region Tournament on Tuesday night by being patient and running the clock.

The normally frenetic-paced Demons showed they could execute at a slower pace as well in posting a 62-54 victory over Century at the Karlgaard Gymnasium.

“Our goal is to try and increase possessions and score as many points as we can. But at the end of the day, come West Region tournament time, you know that you have to be good in the half-court on both ends and tonight I thought we really executed well down the stretch,” Demons coach Jordan Wilhelm said. “We got good shots, we did a good job contesting their jump shots.”

A 9-0 spurt by the Demons gave them a double-digit lead with just under 11 minutes to go.

A Gunner Swanson drive, a pair of free throws by Tarin Walker, a Max Tschosik 3-pointer off a Patriots turnover and a runner in the lane by Cade Kivisto put the Demons up 48-38.

Minutes later, a 12-4 run capped by a Logan Schaubert three-point play made it a 60-46 lead for BHS with 2:45 to go.