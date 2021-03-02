Stingy defense key for Demons in win over Century

The postseason can be a completely different game than the regular season.
So there were the Bismarck Demons, closing out a quarterfinal victory in the West Region Tournament on Tuesday night by being patient and running the clock.
The normally frenetic-paced Demons showed they could execute at a slower pace as well in posting a 62-54 victory over Century at the Karlgaard Gymnasium.
“Our goal is to try and increase possessions and score as many points as we can. But at the end of the day, come West Region tournament time, you know that you have to be good in the half-court on both ends and tonight I thought we really executed well down the stretch,” Demons coach Jordan Wilhelm said. “We got good shots, we did a good job contesting their jump shots.”
A 9-0 spurt by the Demons gave them a double-digit lead with just under 11 minutes to go.
A Gunner Swanson drive, a pair of free throws by Tarin Walker, a Max Tschosik 3-pointer off a Patriots turnover and a runner in the lane by Cade Kivisto put the Demons up 48-38.
Minutes later, a 12-4 run capped by a Logan Schaubert three-point play made it a 60-46 lead for BHS with 2:45 to go.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Wilhelm said. “We knew coming into it, I just told the guys not to listen to the public because of what happened the last time we played them. Because you know come tournament time every game is going to come down to the last two or three possessions. So we were prepared for it.
“I thought our guys mentally -- they were resilient tonight. There were times Century made runs and we answered it with runs. That was a tough, grind it out WDA tournament basketball game.”
BHS opened the game on a 7-0 run and built a 13-point edge at 22-9 after a 3-pointer by Tschosik and back-to-back treys from Treysen Eaglestaff.
“I thought our press and the pressure we put on them early, it wore them down a little bit,” Wilhelm said. “And that Century team is a good basketball team. Those young guys really came to play but I was proud of our effort tonight.”
“The biggest thing out of the gates there, we just didn’t do a very good job of attacking their pressure,” Century coach Darin Mattern said. “That’s what they do, they turn you over and they turn those turnovers into points and the next thing you know, it’s 10-0 and you’re burning timeouts and now it’s an uphill battle from there.”
The Patriots battled back, pulling within four (33-25) at the half and getting within one point three times early in the second half.
“It’s high school kids and sometimes you panic and try to get it all back in one possession,” Mattern said. “I thought once we settled down a little bit and had some offensive discipline, I thought that was the reason we got back into the game.”
Tschosik led three players in double figures for the Demons (16-5) with 19 points, hitting 3 of 5 from behind the 3-point arc. Eaglestaff added 14 points and grabbed a team-leading seven rebounds and three steals. Swanson added 11 points, six rebounds and two assists.
“Survive and advance,” Wilhelm said. “We don’t care how it looks, we don’t care how pretty it is. Our goal is to keep moving on.”
Bismarck shot 37.6 percent (26 for 69) from the field to 33.9 percent (19 for 56) for Century.
Ryan Erikson posted a double double for the Patriots with 18 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Century outrebounded BHS 42-32.
Ian Ely added 16 points and five rebounds for Century (12-10). Connor Trahan had nine points on three first-half 3-pointers.
“We just didn’t make enough winning plays and this time of the year, that’s what you have to do,” Mattern said.
Bismarck travels to No. 2 seed Jamestown on Thursday for the semifinals, while Century hosts No. 7 seed St. Mary’s in a consolation game.