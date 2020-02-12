Stiff early schedule paying dividends for Brandt-led Beulah Miners basketball team

Looking for a scouting report of the top teams in Class B boys basketball this season?

Beulah, and head coach Jeremy Brandt, would be a good place to start.

The Miners, who have thrust themselves squarely into the mix of the best in ‘B’, have played the No. 1 (Rugby), No. 2 (Four Winds-Minnewaukan) and No. 3 (St. John) teams in the latest Class B poll. Beulah, which has climbed to No. 6 in the latest rankings, has won 12 straight games heading into Friday night’s road game at Mott-Regent.

None of those teams play in Beulah’s district or region, meaning a commitment is needed from the school.

“We’re fortunate our administration allows us to go play good teams,” Brandt said. “It toughens our kids up and puts them in tournament-type situations that we hope will pay off for us at the end of the season.”

It’s a formula that has fit the Miners very well through the years. Beulah, which owns a 14-3 record, has qualified for each of the last two state tournaments.