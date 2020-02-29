Stevahn powers BSC past Lake Region and into region championship game

BSC’s iron five has the Mystics two wins from nationals.
Amber Stevahn scored 34 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and played all 40 minutes, while fellow sophomore starters Sydney Andersen, Lauren Koski, Trae Murray and Courtney Olson each logged at least 34 minutes in the Mystics’ 81-70 Region XIII tournament semifinal win over Lake Region State College on Saturday at the Armory.
“It’s tough to take those five girls off the basketball court,” BSC head coach Marv Pedersen said. “They’ve done a great job. They’re terrific kids. No matter what happens (Sunday), we’re going to miss them dearly.”
It was a vintage performance for Stevahn, who made 16 2-point baskets and a pair of free throws while never coming off the court.
“I do (get tired), I just try not to show it,” the former Shiloh standout joked. “We work on conditioning a lot in practice, not just running, but with other drills and a lot transition, getting up and down the court. It’s a fun way to play.”
Taking No. 34 off the floor is difficult to do.
“It’s very hard to have Amber on the bench,” Pedersen said. “Not just offensively, but defensively she’s long and can guard multiple positions.”
Bismarck State College (27-4) faces North Dakota State College of Science (25-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Armory for the tournament title. The winner hosts the Region IV championship game on Saturday, March 6 for a trip to Lubbock, Texas and Division I JUCO nationals. The Wildcats defeated Miles Community College 64-59 in the first semifinal.
BSC and NDSCS have played three times already with the Mystics winning twice by a combined 10 points. The Wildcats won in Bismarck 92-91 Feb. 13.
“They’re gonna be geared up, we’re gonna be geared up, it should be fun,” Pedersen said of Sunday’s title tilt against NDSCS.
All 10 starters in Saturday’s semifinal between the Mystics and Royals were from North Dakota. Of the 151 points, 130 were scored from in-state players.
“There’s a lot of basketball talent in our state and that’s why coach (Thai) Haggin are out there trying to grab players. We want to give them an opportunity to play college basketball,” Pedersen said.
Lauren Koski, from Wing, plays point guard for BSC and fills a secondary role.
“We call her “coach,” Pedersen said. “During one of the last timeouts she grabbed my clipboard and started drawing up a play. We just told her, ‘go, do it.’
“They’re very smart players. They figure things out on their own.”
Koski and Courtney Olson each scored 13 points in the win, which did not come easy for the home team. Despite a 15-2 start, Legion Region came roaring back and led 22-21 early in the second quarter. The Royals live and die by the 3-pointer and they were hitting them Saturday. They knocked 11 triples in all, including five from Jordyn Worley of Munich, N.D., en route to a team-best 21 points.
“Lake Region is a very good 3-point shooting team, there’s no doubt about that,” Pedersen said. “That’s their bread and butter.”
Up 37-34 at halftime, the Mystics scored 10 of the first 12 points of the third quarter to push the lead over 10 where it stayed the rest of the game.
“Lake Region is a good team,” Stevahn said. “You can’t overlook anybody.”
Sydney Andersen, who is headed to Minot State next season with Stevahn to play for the Beavers, filled up several categories, as usual. The Killdeer native had eight assists, five rebounds and three steals to go with her five points. Trae Murray added nine points and four rebounds. Murray, Andersen and Koski each logged 36 minutes or more.
Playing a few more games together is the goal.
“We’re super close friends. There’s no drama. We get along really well off the court and that translates to the chemistry we have on the court,” said Stevahn, who has scored nearly 1,500 points in her two seasons at BSC. “We knew we had a shot to go to nationals this year. We’re close, but we’re not there yet.”
