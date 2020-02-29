Stevahn powers BSC past Lake Region and into region championship game

BSC and NDSCS have played three times already with the Mystics winning twice by a combined 10 points. The Wildcats won in Bismarck 92-91 Feb. 13.

“They’re gonna be geared up, we’re gonna be geared up, it should be fun,” Pedersen said of Sunday’s title tilt against NDSCS.

All 10 starters in Saturday’s semifinal between the Mystics and Royals were from North Dakota. Of the 151 points, 130 were scored from in-state players.

“There’s a lot of basketball talent in our state and that’s why coach (Thai) Haggin are out there trying to grab players. We want to give them an opportunity to play college basketball,” Pedersen said.

Lauren Koski, from Wing, plays point guard for BSC and fills a secondary role.

“We call her “coach,” Pedersen said. “During one of the last timeouts she grabbed my clipboard and started drawing up a play. We just told her, ‘go, do it.’

“They’re very smart players. They figure things out on their own.”