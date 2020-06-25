Stevahn named top college women's athlete by NDAPSSA

NDSU has a 128-8 record over the past nine seasons. The Bison are the sixth FCS team to go undefeated en route to a national title. They also had perfect seasons in 2013 and 2018. The eight national titles are also an FCS record. Georgia Southern has the second most FCS crowns with six.

College male athlete: Trey Lance

Lance, a standout quarterback from Marshall, Minn., became the first freshman to win the Walter Payton Award — the Football Championship Subdivision equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

Lance, who was offered a scholarship to play quarterback at Boise State, started all 16 games in leading the Bison to its eighth national title in the last nine years. Lance, who became the first Bison player to win the Payton Award, also won the FCS Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman. He was also the first freshman voted the Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the year.

Lance set the NCAA all-divisions record for most passing attempts in a complete season (287) without an interception. He finished the year with a school-record 288 career consecutive passing attempts without an interception. He threw for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns and led the Bison in rushing with 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns.

College male coach: Brad Berry