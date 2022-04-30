Stevahn honored, Morris wins triple jump at Drake Relays

STEVAHN EARNS NSIC HONOR
Amber Stevahn has been chosen for the NSIC Women's Honor Student-Athlete Award.
Stevahn, a first-team All-NSIC basketball player at Minot State, is a senior biology major. Stevahn, who averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season for the Beavers, is a Shiloh Christian graduate.
Stevahn surpassed 2,000 points in her career between Minot State and Bismarck State College. She also was named as a COSIDA Third-Team Academic All-American.
MORRIS WINS TRIPLE AT DRAKE
D'Andra Morris from the University of Mary won the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 3.25 inches at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.
Morris was the only NCAA Division II athlete in the finals. The runner-up was from NDSU and third-place finisher from Michigan. Morris now ranks No. 1 in D-II in the triple jump.
The senior from Kingston, Jamaica, is the reigning D-II national champion in the indoor and outdoor triple jump.