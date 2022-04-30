Stevahn honored, Morris wins triple jump at Drake Relays

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STEVAHN EARNS NSIC HONOR

Amber Stevahn has been chosen for the NSIC Women's Honor Student-Athlete Award.

Stevahn, a first-team All-NSIC basketball player at Minot State, is a senior biology major. Stevahn, who averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season for the Beavers, is a Shiloh Christian graduate.

Stevahn surpassed 2,000 points in her career between Minot State and Bismarck State College. She also was named as a COSIDA Third-Team Academic All-American. 

MORRIS WINS TRIPLE AT DRAKE

D'Andra Morris from the University of Mary won the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 3.25 inches at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.

Morris was the only NCAA Division II athlete in the finals. The runner-up was from NDSU and third-place finisher from Michigan. Morris now ranks No. 1 in D-II in the triple jump.

The senior from Kingston, Jamaica, is the reigning D-II national champion in the indoor and outdoor triple jump.

