Stellar sophomore Quam carries Wilton-Wing in Class B poll

“Hailey’s as good a person as she is an athlete. She’s a fun kid to coach.”

Quam has displayed an all-around game, coming close to a triple-double on several occasions with seven or eight steals.

“It’s not just scoring -- she gives us something in every aspect of the game,” Jenkins said.

As a freshman, Quam averaged 21 points, 13 rebounds and two assists while helping the Miners (16-7) to a berth in the regional tournament. A lot of hard work in the offseason, and a two-inch growth spurt, have helped her elevate her game again.

“Every year, she works on every aspect of her game,” Jenkins said. “Sometimes I try to get her to take a break. Between volleyball and basketball, she never stops. It’s a good problem to have.

“She’s very calm. She plays with a lot of energy, but her biggest fault is she’s hardest on herself. She tries to be perfect, and you can’t be perfect. You have to have some amnesia, take the last play and move on.”

Quam spent a lot of time in the offseason working on free throw shooting, which has improved, as well as her perimeter shooting.