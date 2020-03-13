State B tournament, set for Bismarck, canceled

Perhaps the largest local domino to fall due to concerns over the coronavirus landed on Bismarck on Friday.
The Class B state boys basketball tournament, which drew nearly 31,000 fans last year to the Minot State Dome, was canceled when the North Dakota High School Activities Association announced it was canceling all remaining postseason tournaments. Additionally, all spring sports -- practice or games -- have been suspended indefinitely.
The Class B boys tournament was scheduled for March 19-21 at the Bismarck Event Center. The eight qualifying teams were Richland (17-5), Hillsboro-Central Valley (20-5), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (20-4), Four Winds-Minnewaukan (23-1), Shiloh Christian (18-6), Rugby (22-2), Beulah (21-3) and New Town (19-5).
JUCO D-II TOURNEY POSTPONED
The United Tribes women's basketball team's trip to Port Huron, Mich., for the NJCAA Division II national tournament has been postponed.
Unlike most other governing bodies, the NJCAA has set a date to potentially play its tournaments with a tentative start date of April 20.
The Thunderbirds were originally scheduled to begin play on Monday, March 16.
BSC BASEBALL IN LIMBO
The Bismarck State College baseball team was supposed to have started its season on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz.
Like everybody else, the Mytics are now in wait-and-see mode.
The NJCAA announced it would suspend all spring sports from Saturday, March 14 to April 3, at which time a decision will be made on the remainder of the season.
NSIC, SUMMIT LEAGUES MAKE CALLS
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has announced the suspension of all athletic activities for each of its 16-member institutions, which includes the University of Mary.
The conference said in a press release it will monitor developments and make a final determination of the remainder of the season later this month.
The Summit League, which includes North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota, has canceled all events for the spring season.
Additionally, U-Mary, NDSU and UND have put spring football on hold.
The Marauders were scheduled to start spring football practice on Saturday. UND had already started, but will take a two-week break. NDSU was scheduled to start on March 25, but will instead push it further into the spring.