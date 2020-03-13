State B tournament, set for Bismarck, canceled

Like everybody else, the Mytics are now in wait-and-see mode.

The NJCAA announced it would suspend all spring sports from Saturday, March 14 to April 3, at which time a decision will be made on the remainder of the season.

NSIC, SUMMIT LEAGUES MAKE CALLS

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has announced the suspension of all athletic activities for each of its 16-member institutions, which includes the University of Mary.

The conference said in a press release it will monitor developments and make a final determination of the remainder of the season later this month.

The Summit League, which includes North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota, has canceled all events for the spring season.

Additionally, U-Mary, NDSU and UND have put spring football on hold.

The Marauders were scheduled to start spring football practice on Saturday. UND had already started, but will take a two-week break. NDSU was scheduled to start on March 25, but will instead push it further into the spring.

