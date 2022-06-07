State 'B' boys basketball to be played in Bismarck next season

The North Dakota state Class B boys basketball tournament will be back in Bismarck next spring.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors met in Valley City on Tuesday and approved the tournament sites for the 2023 spring sports season, finalizing the host sites for all of next school year.

The Class B boys basketball tournament will return to the Bismarck Event Center on March 16-18. It was last held in the Capital City in 2018.

Bismarck will once again host the West Region boys and girls basketball tournament on March 2-4. The East Region will be held in Fargo, along with the state Class A boys and girls tournament on March 9-11.

For Class B boys basketball, Bismarck St. Mary’s will again host the Region 5 tournament on March 6-9.

Other Class B boys regional sites are NDSCS in Wahpeton, the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, Jamestown, Devils Lake, the Minot State Dome, Hazen and Four Bears Event Center in New Town.

The Class B state girls basketball tournament will be held March 2-4 at the Minot State Dome. Mandan will again host the Region 5 girls on Feb. 20-23. Other regional sites are Fargo, the Betty, Jamestown, Devils Lake, the Minot State Dome, Dickinson Trinity and Williston State.

Class A baseball and softball will be held in West Fargo and Fargo on June 1-3. Class B baseball and softball will be the same weekend in Minot.

One big change will come in girls hockey. Under a two-year experiment, the NDHSAA will extend the girls hockey season one week, separating the combined state tournament.

The boys state hockey tournament will be held Feb. 23-25 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. East and West Region tournaments will be held the previous week in Grand Forks and Minot.

The girls state hockey tournament will be played March 2-4 at MAYSA Arena in Minot. That will be the same weekend as the Class B girls basketball tournament at the Minot State Dome.

State Class A and B cross country will be in Jamestown on Oct. 21-22, with Class B on Oct. 21 and Class A on Oct. 22.

The Dakota Bowl will be held on Nov. 11 at the Fargodome.

Class B girls golf will be Sept. 26-27 at Souris Valley in Minot. Class A girls will tee off Oct. 3-4 at the Jamestown Country Club. Class B boys golf is June 6-7 at Bois de Sioux in Wahpeton and Class A boys will be June 6-7 at Heart River Golf Course in Dickinson.

State gymnastics will be held Feb. 24-25 in Jamestown.

In soccer, the boys state tournament is Oct. 6-8 in West Fargo and girls will be June 1-3 in Fargo.

Girls state swimming is Nov. 11-12 in West Fargo, with boys March 3-4 in Bismarck.

Boys tennis is set for Oct. 6-8 in Minot, with regional tournaments Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Grand Forks and Minot. The girls tennis tournament is June 1-3 in Grand Forks, with regionals Mary 25-27 in Fargo and Minot.

The state Class A and B track meet is again a three-day event at the MDU Resources Community Bowl, running May 25-27. Bismarck will host the West Region meet. The Class B Southwest Region is set for Dickinson.

Bismarck will host the state Class A and B volleyball tournament Nov. 17-19. The Class A regionals are Nov. 8-12 in West Fargo and Dickinson. Class B Region 5 is set for Nov. 7-10 at New Salem-Almont.

Class A regional wrestling tournaments are set for Feb. 11 at Grand Forks Red River and Williston. The state tournament is Feb. 16-18 at the Fargodome.

