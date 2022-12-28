Standing Rock tops New Salem-Almont

Weather had limited Standing Rock to just one game before Wednesday’s opener at the Mandan Holiday Tournament.

The Warriors showed some rust because of their abbreviated schedule, but fought through it to beat New Salem-Almont 57-47 in the tournament quarterfinals.

“There’s a lot of things for us to clean up,” Standing Rock head coach Hans Bradley said. “It was a good all-around victory. They’re not always pretty, but a win’s a win. We’re a good team, but not being able to practice or get in a gym to build chemistry affected us quite a bit.”

Led by 16 points from Brently Harrison, 13 from Lance Bradley, and 10 from Adam Eagleshield, Standing Rock survived foul trouble to earn their second win of the season.

Standing Rock charged out to a 19-9 lead after the first quarter, but it came with a price: foul trouble.

“New Salem is a good team, but we have to be more disciplined on our end,” Bradley said. “We can’t be reaching so much and we have to get into position. When we got our leaders Brently Harrison and Lance Bradley on the court, they got going and they’re hard to stop.”

Despite the foul problems and many of their starters sitting on the bench for lengthy stretches, the Warriors kept battling on.

“We have a deep bench, we have a lot of kids who can play,” Bradley said. “We stressed (through the game) that we had to be aggressive but make them make mistakes, instead of us reaching in and trying to do more than we have to.”

Though Standing Rock was racking up points on shots from the floor, keyed by their excellent ball movement, the fouls meant the Holsteins were making trip after trip to the charity stripe.

Over the course of the game, the Holsteins took 23 free throws and made just 11, limiting their offensive abilities quite a bit.

The offense New Salem-Almont did muster came from sophomore Wyatt Kuhn.

Kuhn had 11 of the Holstein’s 20 first-half points, and kept pouring it on in the second half when the Holsteins were making their charge back.

“That Kuhn kid is a tough ball player,” Bradley said. “You can’t duplicate size, so when our size goes to the bench, our average height is 6-2. A lot of times, I thought we were close to being in position to taking charges on him, but we were moving our feet and getting called for fouls.”

New Salem-Almont tied the game three times in the late third quarter and early fourth, at 31, 33, and 37, but could not push in front.

The Holsteins got themselves back into the game thanks to a 15-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter, which sent the game to the final eight minutes separated by just two points, 37-35.

“We were sloppy in the third quarter,” Bradley said. “We’re a high-scoring team, so I’m proud that we were able to gut it out.”

While Standing Rock’s offense sputtered in the third, it came up clutch in the fourth.

Harrison, who had scored just three points in the second and third quarters combined, nailed a huge three and dropped in a pair of two-pointers to help his team regain the lead.

“Brently is our leader,” Bradley said. “He led our team last year in scoring. When your guys aren’t flowing, it throws off your chemistry, especially when the guys on the bench look to our scorers as leaders.”

Bradley credited a change in Standing Rock’s defensive style for the drop in fouls in the second half, as well as being able to clamp down on the Holsteins’ offense.

“We had to move into a 2-3 zone,” he said. “I don’t like to play a 2-3, but it helped us. It kept our guys from fouling out.”

Kuhn was the lone player in double figures for the Holsteins, finishing with a game-high 25 points and missing a double-double by just a single rebound.

New Salem’s lack of a secondary scoring option, not to mention the fact that they made just two three-pointers all game, hindered their ability to come back, and the Warriors sealed the game with some clutch rebounding late.

With their second game in the books, Bradley knows his team has a tough test ahead today, with the lanky and well-coached Linton-HMB Lions awaiting in the late semifinal.

“We’ll have to try and take away their inside presence,” Bradley said. “I don’t like playing volleyball on the inside, so we have to box out, especially because we’re not real tall. We have to utilize our strength instead of playing tip ball with everybody.”

LINTON-HMB 67, BOTTINEAU 51

A physical battle between two tough teams in Bottineau and Linton-HMB went the way of the Lions.

The two teams battled inside and out all night long, with the Braves doing their best to defend the consistent length that the Lions presented. Linton’s length kept them ahead of the Braves on the scoreboard on a night where the Lions weren’t shooting particularly well from the field.

Bottineau’s defense did its best, but it wasn’t enough, as the basketball IQ of the Lions kept them in favorable positioning for rebounds on both ends of the court.

Carson Haerer of Bottineau was the game’s leading scorer, tallying 55 percent of his team’s points with a 28-point outing. Ryder Pollman, the lone player to foul out of the game despite 44 fouls, was the lone other Brave in double figures with 10.

Linton-HMB balanced its scoring out across multiple players. Gentry Richter topped the Lions with 19 points. Landon and Grant Bosch each netted 16.

Standing Rock Community 57, New Salem-Almont 47

New Salem-Almont 9 20 35 47

Standing Rock 19 31 37 57

New Salem-Almont: Wyatt Kuhn 25, Brady Brandt 6, Levi Becker 5, Alex Brandt 4, Landon Tellmann 3, Keaton Davis 2, Burel Erickson 2. Totals: 17 FG, 11-23 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 2 (Tellman, Kuhn).

Standing Rock: Brently Harrison 16, Lance Bradley 13, Adam Eagleshield 10, George Bradley 6, Thane Beheler 6, Marcus Henry 4, Leondre Twinn 2. Totals: 24 FG, 4-6 FT, 25 Fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Harrison 2, G. Bradley 2, L. Bradley).

Linton-HMB 67, Bottineau 51

Bottineau 8 20 34 51

Linton-HMB 15 36 50 67

Bottineau: Carson Haerer 28, Ryder Pollman 10, Talor Christenson 5, Gabe Nero 5, Jake Hennings 2, Tye Marum 1. Totals: 17 FG, 11-22 FT, 25 Fouls (Pollman). Three-pointers: 6 (Haerer 3, Pollman 2, Christenson).

Linton-HMB: Gentry Richter 19, Landon Bosch 16, Grant Bosch 16, Trace King 7, Jace Jochim 5, Kaden Masset 4, Riley Richter 1, Justin Tschosik 1. Totals: 21 FG, 20-30 FT, 19 Fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (G. Richter 2, King, G. Bosch, Masset).