St. Mary's stings Dickinson with stellar tournament opener

St. Mary’s senior guard Garrett Bader had been waiting four years to play tournament basketball at the Bismarck Event Center and when the opportunity arose Thursday, he made the most of it.

Bader scored 27 points on 11-for-13 shooting to lead the fourth-seeded Saints to a surprisingly easy 85-42 win over fifth-seeded Dickinson in the first round of the West Region boys’ basketball tournament.

“He has that in him every single time he steps on the floor,” St. Mary’s coach B.J. Etzold said.

Bader scored 20 points in the first half of the Saints’ first Event Center win since 2018, their last appearance in the state tournament. The Saints take on top-seeded Minot tonight with a state berth on the line.

“It’s been our dream since we could remember watching the older guys when we were younger to go to state,” Bader said.

“These seniors were really itching to get on the floor at the (West Region),” added. “We haven’t been in the Civic Center in about four years so they had been looking forward to this moment for a long time. You could tell it tonight by how hard they played.”

Bader has been the Saints’ leading scorer all season and he took charge early. And others followed his lead. Senior guard Evan Gross had 16 points and 10 rebounds. He made 8 of 11 shots from the field. Senior guard Nick Schumacher added 10 points and three rebounds.

St. Mary’s shot 67 percent from the field while holding the Midgets to just 22 percent. It was far different from the regular season finale between the two teams, won by St. Mary’s 74-72.

“Really, it came down to our defense,” Bader said. “Everybody was in the right spots and we were rotating and there were no easy buckets for them.”

That certainly was true of Dickinson junior guard Alex Dvorak, who came into the tournament the second-leading scorer in the region at 24 points a game. Dvorak missed his first seven shots, made one, then missed his next three to end the half 1-for-11 from the field.

Dvorak made just 5 of 16 shots and missed his five 3-pointers but still led the Midgets in scoring with 10 points.

Bader, on the other hand, scored St. Mary’s first seven points.

“As a shooter, the best thing is to have the first one go in. It just gives you more confidence to make the next shot. Today they were rolling,” Bader said.

The Saints shot 64 percent in the first half, which helped it go up 20 points on Bader’s four-point play with 6:45 left in the half. Bader outscored the entire Midgets team 20-18 in the first half.

A second-half comeback, while possible, was improbable. And any hope faded when the Saints opened the second half on a 16-2 run. The Midgets had no answer for the Saints’ defense.

“Our focus at halftime was that it’s zero to zero and we had to stay locked in and we had to look to run when we got stops,” Etzold said. “We expected a battle. But our guys were just locked into the game plan, making sure we contained the dribble on (Dvorak) and (Britton Cranston) and do a good job on (Isaac) Daley.”

Etzold said Daley has averaged nearly 28 points a game against the Saints. He had two points on 1-for-7 shooting on Thursday.

Damon Glasser and Cranston had seven points apiece for the Midgets, who play Jamestown in a loser-out game today.

Minot 60, Jamestown 51

Darik Dissette scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Minot Magicians to a win over the Jamestown Blue Jays in the tournament opener.

Dissette opened the game with a steal and breakaway two-handed slam and followed that with a tough-angle jumper from the right baseline. Jamestown never tied the game or led.

Six of Dissette’s rebounds were offensive. He also had three assists and blocked three shots. Eric Wentz added 17 points for the top-ranked Magicians, who won for the 20th time this season.

Minot raced out to a 15-2 lead with 8:40 left in the first half, but a furious comeback by the Blue Jays cut the game to 26-23 at the break. Caydann Cox’s layup with 14:30 left made it a 30-29 game.

But Minot reeled off 16 of the next 17 points to move into tonight’s semifinals.

Adam Kallenbach led Jamestown with 13 points, Ryan Larson added 12 and Luke Van Berkom had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Jamestown will play in today’s consolation round.

