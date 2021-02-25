St. Mary's fourth straight win sends Saints into West Region tournament

St. Mary's started the season with essentially a brand new team.
After some bumps in the road, the Saints will end their season in the postseason.
St. Mary's won its fourth straight game Thursday night, churning out a 43-38 West Region tournament play-in victory over Dickinson in Bismarck.
Buckets were hard to come by. Both teams shots under 25%, but the Saints swished seven 3-pointers, one more than their output on twos (6), to keep their season alive.
"Definitely it helps to have everybody on the bench to create that energy and stay positive even when we're missing shots," said St. Mary's junior Brooke Haas, who scored a game-high 15 points. "We just kept working as hard as we could. Sometimes your shot doesn't go in as much as you'd like, but you still have to keep playing as hard as you can."
St. Mary's did not make a two-point basket in the first half, and scored just three points in the last five minutes and 40 seconds of the second half.
"We knew it'd be a hard game," Haas said. "We didn't want our season to end and they didn't either. We had to have the mindset that it wasn't going to end today."
A second-half spurt proved to be the difference for the Saints.
Down 29-26 after a putback by Dickinson's Paige Balliet, St. Mary's scored the next 12 points to take a nine-point lead.
Lydia Spies, the Saints' ace sophomore point guard, put the home team in front for good. After a steal near midcourt, Spies swooped in left-handed and banked in a tough layup for a 31-29 lead with 9:55 still to go.
Haas finished off the run, canning a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 38-29.
"We just kept fighting," Haas said. "It wasn't pretty, but that's OK."
Haas made three of the Saints' seven 3-pointers.
"Brooke hit some big shots when we really needed them," said second-year St. Mary's head coach B.J. Etzold. "We got contributions from a lot of girls. Not necessarily scoring, but whether they played 2 minutes, 6 minutes or whatever, we need everybody to chip in when they're on the floor."
After leading the Saints to the state tournament with a senior-laden team last season, Etzold has his team back in the last eight of the West this winter. It took some time, but the Saints have made steady progress throughout.
"From the first half of the season to the second half, we've had a 22-point improvement in our point differential," Etzold said. "We were giving up 70 points, but we've cut that to 60. We were only scoring 39, but we've gotten that up to 51. The girls have bought in. They always give us great effort."
Etzold credited the team's seniors for helping lead the turnaround.
"Our seniors don't average double figures scoring-wise necessarily, but they've done a really good job with the culture and just showing the younger kids how to work," Etzold said. "You need your older kids to kind of lead the way, and they have."
All three Saints in double figures are underclassmen. Sophomore Mykie Messer finished with 12 points, including a 3-pointer at the first-half horn to put St. Mary's up 22-20. Spies, meanwhile, played every second, totaling 10 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Reese Hauck topped the Midgets with 12 points. Dickinson committed 19 turnovers.
The Saints play at No. 1 Century on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
"Last time we played there it was 14-12 with 9 minutes left in the first half and you're feeling good and then (Logan) Nissley bang, bang, bang and they're up 12," Etzold said. "You just have to be extremely focused every possession. Try to hold them to 30 points in each half, which is extremely difficult to do. Limit possessions and try to be in the game at the end. They're a great team, but I know our kids will compete."
