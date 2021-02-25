St. Mary's fourth straight win sends Saints into West Region tournament

St. Mary's started the season with essentially a brand new team.

After some bumps in the road, the Saints will end their season in the postseason.

St. Mary's won its fourth straight game Thursday night, churning out a 43-38 West Region tournament play-in victory over Dickinson in Bismarck.

Buckets were hard to come by. Both teams shots under 25%, but the Saints swished seven 3-pointers, one more than their output on twos (6), to keep their season alive.

"Definitely it helps to have everybody on the bench to create that energy and stay positive even when we're missing shots," said St. Mary's junior Brooke Haas, who scored a game-high 15 points. "We just kept working as hard as we could. Sometimes your shot doesn't go in as much as you'd like, but you still have to keep playing as hard as you can."

St. Mary's did not make a two-point basket in the first half, and scored just three points in the last five minutes and 40 seconds of the second half.

"We knew it'd be a hard game," Haas said. "We didn't want our season to end and they didn't either. We had to have the mindset that it wasn't going to end today."

A second-half spurt proved to be the difference for the Saints.