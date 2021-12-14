St. Mary's earns home win over Minot

Eschewing a good shot to look for a better opportunity paid big dividends for the St. Mary’s Saints.

St. Mary’s sank 13 three-pointers – nine of them in the second half – to post a 69-60 West Region victory over Minot on Tuesday night.

“That’s what we told the guys at halftime,” Saints coach BJ Etzold said. “We were getting a piece of the paint but then we were leaving our feet and not finding our shooters. Minot does a great job of being engaged off the ball and they came over to take some charges.

“In the second half we adjusted and we made the extra pass. One of our coaches said, ‘Hey, let’s pass up good for great’ and that’s what we did and Nate got the hot hand and we kept finding him. It was fun to watch in the second half.”

Nathan Fedorchak hit six three-pointers – five of them in the second half, and three in a row during an 11-2 run that turned a precarious one-point lead (54-53 with 3:36 remaining) into a 10-point advantage (65-55 with 1:06 left).

Fedorchak finished with a game-high 24 points, hitting 9 of 18 shots from the field and 6 of 11 from beyond the arc to lead the Saints, who battled back after trailing for much of the first half.

“Just got in a groove, started to make a few and then the basket just felt like it got bigger and bigger every time I shot it,” Fedorchak said.

Minot led by as many as nine points, using a 13-2 run capped by a layup and a jumper from Morgan Nygaard to take a 26-17 lead midway through the first half.

But St. Mary’s closed the first half by getting back in striking distance. Garrett Bader hit a jumper, Evan Gross made a three-pointer and Bader scored on a drive to the basket to make it a three-point game at 30-27.

Nygaard hit one of two free throws late, giving the Magicians a four-point edge at the break at 31-27.

But Bader set the tone for the second half, coming out of the locker room and converting a four-point play and following it up with another shot from behind the arc for a 7-0 run, giving the Saints a 34-31 lead.

“That four-point play was huge,” Fedorchak said. “Garrett’s a great three-point shooter.”

“There were lots of little momentum plays – from Garrett hitting the four-point play to Sam Schmidt diving after balls and knocking them around to keep them alive to Maddox Doppler fighting his tail off down low to get every rebound he possibly can,” Etzold said. “Everybody played big minutes for us and we need that theme all year – everybody has to partake and help us get that victory.”

Bader finished with 20 points and Gross 12 for St. Mary’s.

The Saints shot 44 percent from the field (25 for 56) and drilled 13 of 25 from three-point range (52 percent).

Meanwhile, the Saints defense clamped down on Minot, which finished at 37 percent (25 for 67) and 14 percent (3 for 21) on threes.

“We got through our tired legs,” Etzold said. “We managed through it and we kept fighting defensively. I think our guys didn’t have the excuse of I’m too tired to get up the line, get in the stance and being help side, they were in the right spot at the right time and rotated over and were playing together defensively. When we do that, it leads to easy offense for us and that’s what we need game in and game out.”

“We moved on air time,” Fedorchak said. “We moved when the ball was on its way rather than when it gets there. We run shooters off the line and we double posts. That frustrates good post players and keeps shooters from getting hot.”

Nygaard led Minot (3-1, 2-1 West Region) with 17 points. Darik Dissette posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Eric Wentz added 11. It was the Magicians’ first West Region loss since Jan. 8, 2021 against Bismarck.

The Saints (3-1, 1-1 West Region) won their second straight since a nine-point loss at Jamestown in their regional opener.

“It’s a good win,” Fedorchak said. “We have high expectations for the season. We’re really excited to see where we can go from here.”

On Friday, Minot travels to Legacy while St. Mary’s visits Mandan.

