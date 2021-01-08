St. Cloud uses late surge to rally past Marauders

St. Cloud State took its first lead of the game with 2:45 to play, during a 12-0 run, to beat the University of Mary 83-76 on Friday night at the McDowell Activity Center.
The Huskies closed the game on a 15-2 run to hand the Marauders their third straight loss to open the COVID-delayed Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference season.
Caleb Donaldson was the key down the stretch for St. Cloud. He scored a game-high 33 points, including 10 of his team’s last 16 points.
The Marauders did their part to help. Leading 74-68 with 4:08 to play, they turned the ball over six straight times and missed three shots from the field. Their only points during the last 4:54 of the game were two Matt Kreklow free throws with 42 seconds remaining.
“At the end of the day, we just turned it over too many times in the last three or four minutes,” U-Mary coach Joe Kittell said. “We just couldn’t figure out a way to get it across half court and be aggressive. We were very tentative and on our heels. We just completely lost it.”
U-Mary had just two turnovers in the first half, leading to two points. It ended the night with 13 turnovers for 20 St. Cloud points.
The Marauders’ finish was a 180-degree turnaround from their start.
U-Mary drained its first six shots of the game and seven of its first eight. Trever Kaiser led the way with four of his five first-half 3-pointers. His bomb with 16:20 to play gave U-Mary a 17-2 lead.
Kaiser made 6-of-9 3-pointers in the game and finished with a career-high 23 points. But only six came in U-Mary’s 27-point second half.
“We were aggressive early and we knew if we could get them in a half-court game and play defense in the half-court we would have a good chance to win,” Kittell said
The Marauders’ largest lead was 16 points at 23-7 with 13:38 left in the half. Then the Huskies turned the tables. Led by Donaldson and Anthony Roberts, they cut the deficit to 42-38 with 1:20 remaining.
Donaldson had 13 points and Roberts 11 of his 16 in the first half, which ended with a short jumper by U-Mary’s Wyatt Carr and a 3-pointer by Josh Sipes for a 47-38 Marauder lead at the break.
St. Cloud hit just five 3-pointers all night, choosing instead to push the game up and down the floor.
U-Mary made eight of 13 3-pointers (62%) in the first half and added 5-of-12 in the second half. That helped them nurse a small lead deep into the half.
Carr, who had 11 points, got a driving layup to fall with 15:57 left in the game to give the Marauders their last double-digit lead at 55-44. But the Huskies then reeled off 12 of the next 17 points to close within 60-56.
Donaldson and Roberts then started scoring on transition slams. Donaldson’s reverse layup with 8:42 to play tied the game for the first time at 62-all.
Kaiser responded with his first two baskets of the half to stretch the lead back to five points but it was short-lived.
Kreklow, who finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, scored on a short jumper with 4:54 to play. It was all St. Cloud after that, as U-Mary followed a missed 3-pointer by Treyton Mattern (12 points) with six straight giveaways.
“At the end of the day, that team is really good on the fly and we weren’t able to get our half-court defense back and set up,” Kittell said. “If you’re going to give them 20 points in transition, it’s going to be a tough night for you.”
Kittell said it’s important that U-Mary get the split when the two teams meet again this afternoon.
“You don’t want to get swept,” Kittell said. “This team is good enough. We can get in a groove and we definitely can’t have those blunder moments like we did tonight and did last weekend as well.”