St. Cloud uses late surge to rally past Marauders

St. Cloud State took its first lead of the game with 2:45 to play, during a 12-0 run, to beat the University of Mary 83-76 on Friday night at the McDowell Activity Center.

The Huskies closed the game on a 15-2 run to hand the Marauders their third straight loss to open the COVID-delayed Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference season.

Caleb Donaldson was the key down the stretch for St. Cloud. He scored a game-high 33 points, including 10 of his team’s last 16 points.

The Marauders did their part to help. Leading 74-68 with 4:08 to play, they turned the ball over six straight times and missed three shots from the field. Their only points during the last 4:54 of the game were two Matt Kreklow free throws with 42 seconds remaining.

“At the end of the day, we just turned it over too many times in the last three or four minutes,” U-Mary coach Joe Kittell said. “We just couldn’t figure out a way to get it across half court and be aggressive. We were very tentative and on our heels. We just completely lost it.”

U-Mary had just two turnovers in the first half, leading to two points. It ended the night with 13 turnovers for 20 St. Cloud points.

The Marauders’ finish was a 180-degree turnaround from their start.