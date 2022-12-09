St. Cloud State women rally late to beat Marauders

A fourth-quarter scoring drought sunk the University of Mary women on Friday night.

St. Cloud State rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit and picked up a 71-61 road win over the Marauders at the McDowell Activity Center.

The Huskies finished the game on a 14-0 run, holding U-Mary scoreless over the final 7:04 to hand the Marauders their first Northern Sun setback of the season.

“We played really well for a long stretch of that game and then in the fourth quarter, shooting 15 percent isn’t going to get it done,” U-Mary coach Rick Neumann said.

A three-point play by Ryleigh Wacha gave the Marauders a 61-54 lead with 7:04 remaining. After that, the Marauders couldn’t get anything to go offensively.

U-Mary connected on just 2 of 13 field goal attempts in the final quarter.

“I was a little worried about fatigue this weekend because we had the Minot State game on Tuesday night so we’ve had a really short week,” Neumann said “Even just the preparation part. I thought we lost them on some of their plays that we might have had another day to look at those, maybe we’d have guarded them a little bit better.”

Back-to-back baskets by Jada Eggebrecht and Ashley Sawicki allowed St. Cloud State to tie it up at 71-71 with 4:48 left.

Kelsey Peschel hit a three-pointer with 2:20 left to make it a three-point St. Cloud lead at 64-61.

“It was a tough last four, five minutes,” Neumann said. “I just know we were tied with (3:30) to go. I was kind of hoping to push to a media timeout and we maybe could have taken a timeout.

“I thought we looked a little tired at the end. That’s on us and we’ll learn from that we’ll get better and we’ll be ready tomorrow.”

The Marauders had some good looks at the basket over the final four minutes but couldn’t get anything to go, while St. Cloud State (6-2, 3-1 NSIC) slowly pulled away.

“I just think we ran out of steam. I was worried about that. We started finals preparation and getting ready for that. You could see we didn’t have a ton of energy but we played well,” Neumann said. “You have to give St. Cloud credit. We said we’d have to grind with them for 40 minutes and we did it for about 37 and that wasn’t enough tonight.”

Eggebrecht led St. Cloud State with 21 points. Katrina Theis finished with 13 points and Dru Henning and Sawicki each had 10. Sawicki led SCSU with six rebounds.

“(Eggebrecht) is a heck of a player for a freshman,” Neumann said “She hit some big shots. I thought they hit the timely three with (Peschel) when it was tied. We lost her on some screens and she hit it. We looked like a tired basketball team in the fourth quarter.”

Wacha and Megan Zander led the way for the Marauders (4-3, 3-1 NSIC).

Wacha came up one rebound shy of a double double with 21 points and nine rebounds. Zander had 16 points and six rebounds. They combined for 10 points in a 12-0 run late in the first half that gave the Marauders a 42-33 halftime lead.

“Ryleigh was awesome. That’s the best I’ve ever seen her pay at both ends of the floor. She was active on defense,” Neumann said. “We were playing well, we were moving the ball and we just kind of got away from that and we had some shots that didn’t go in and we’ll get better, we’ll learn from it. We’ll be better tomorrow.”

The Marauders host Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.