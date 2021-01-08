St. Cloud State rolls past Marauders in Northern Sun opener

St. Cloud State scored at least 20 points in all three quarters en route to a 90-54 victory over the University of Mary in Northern Sun women’s basketball action Friday night.

It was the season-opener for the Marauders, who had their first two games canceled last weekend for COVID-19 related reasons. Shooting was a problem all night as the Marauders who made just 20 of 56 shots, including 4-for-22 from 3-point range.

St. Cloud State led 20-9 after the first quarter and never looked back on its home floor.

Lauren Rotunda’s 12 points and six rebounds were team-leading for the Marauders. Macy Williams added 10.

Tori Wortz and Nikki Kilboten each tallied 15 points for St. Cloud State.

The two teams play again on Saturday in St. Cloud at 4 p.m.

