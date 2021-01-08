St. Cloud State rolls past Marauders in Northern Sun opener

TRIBUNE SPORTS STAFF
St. Cloud State scored at least 20 points in all three quarters en route to a 90-54 victory over the University of Mary in Northern Sun women’s basketball action Friday night.
It was the season-opener for the Marauders, who had their first two games canceled last weekend for COVID-19 related reasons. Shooting was a problem all night as the Marauders who made just 20 of 56 shots, including 4-for-22 from 3-point range.
St. Cloud State led 20-9 after the first quarter and never looked back on its home floor.
Lauren Rotunda’s 12 points and six rebounds were team-leading for the Marauders. Macy Williams added 10.
Tori Wortz and Nikki Kilboten each tallied 15 points for St. Cloud State.
The two teams play again on Saturday in St. Cloud at 4 p.m.
St. Cloud State 90, U-Mary 54
UM;9;19;39;54
SCSU;20;43;67;90
U-MARY: Lauren Rotunda 12, Macy Williams 10, Megan Voit 8, Lexie Schneider 6, Carly Kottsick 5, Reese Wishart 4, Hallie Schweitzer 2, Klara Dolk 2, Cadee Ryckman 2, Emma Passa 2, Zoe Velde 1. Totals: 20-56 FG, Three-pointers: 4-22 (Voit 2, Kottsick, Rotunda), 10-17 FT, 24 Rebounds (Rotunda 6), 25 Fouls (Kottsick 5), 10 Assists (Rotunda 3), 13 Tunovers, 1 Blocked shot (Grove), 3 Steasl.
ST. CLOUD STATE: Tori Wortz 15, Nikko Kilboten 15, Brehna Evans 13, Erin Navratil 9, Caitlyn Peterson 6, Katrina Theis 12, Tori Peschel 8, Kelsey Peschel 7, Elizabeth Wortz 3, Courtney Freeberg 2. Totals: 31-57 FG, Three-pointers: 7-14 (T.Wortz 3, Navratil, Peterson, Theis, K.Peshel), 21-25 FT, 42 Rebounds (Navratil 10), 15 Fouls, 20 Assists (T.Wortz 4. K.Peschel 4), 11 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots (Kolboten), 4 Steals (Evans 2).
Records: St. Cloud State 1-0 NSIC North, 2-1 overall; University of Mary 0-1 NSIC North, 0-1 overall.
