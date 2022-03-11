Spartans stop Braves in consolation

Less than a day after nearly upsetting the West's top seed in Minot, Fargo North's defense stifled Mandan into their lowest offensive outing of the season, 57-43.

The Braves shot just 24 percent and made just 13 field goals from the field, with five of those coming from leading scorer Aaron Grubb, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Despite their anemic offense, Mandan trailed by just two at the half, but a 31-19 advantage in the second half was enough for the Spartans to pull away.

The teams combined for just three makes from three-point land on 36 attempts, with Grubb counting for one, Luke Darras of the Braves getting the second, and Carson Hannestad making the Spartans' lone bucket from distance.

Depth scoring got the Spartans through to the consolation championship. Carter Zeller was the leading scorer for Fargo North with just 10 points, but he was one of six players that had at least five points.

BISMARCK 82, WAHPETON 47

The Demons recovered from a five-point defeat against Grand Forks Red River in the quarterfinals by blowing out the outmatched Wahpeton Lady Huskies, 82-47.

The two-player duo of Scout Woods and McKena Koolmo were a vast majority of Wahpeton's offense, as the two combined for 37 of Wahpeton's 47 points on a combined 7-of-21 shooting from the floor and 22-of-28 shooting at the free throw line.

Bismarck's defense was stifling as usual. The Demons held Wahpeton to a paltry 23 percent from the floor (10-for-44) while forcing 24 turnovers.

The trio of Miyah Holzworth, Payton Gerving and Peyton Neumiller got it done offensively for the Demons. Holzworth had 11 points and two assists, Gerving had 15 points, eight boards, and an assist and Neumiller had 13 points.

Eleven players found the scoresheet and all 15 listed players for the Demons got playing time in the 35-point blowout.

LEGACY 61, WEST FARGO SHEYENNE 58

The Legacy Sabers ensured an all-Bismarck consolation championship by edging out West Fargo Sheyenne, 61-58, in Friday night's final girls basketball state consolation game.

Legacy took a 29-20 lead into the half, then outlasted a tenacious Mustangs squad in the second half to get the victory.

Alyssa Eckroth had a big game for the Sabers in the win, leading all scorers with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting. She also collected six rebounds and an assist.

Alece Blazek was the other Sabers player to hit double figures, giving her team 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Peyton Breidenbach and Karson Sanders had 13 points apiece for the Mustangs in the loss. Sanders led her squad with eight rebounds before fouling out.

After a loss to Fargo Davies where they forced just seven turnovers, the Sabers forced 18 Mustangs turnovers while committing 15 of their own. Legacy only attempted nine free throws all game, but they made three of their four in the second half to keep the Mustangs at bay.

