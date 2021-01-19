Slower fall was different for three-sport standout Mitzel

“It’s busy, but I like it that way. That’s what I’ve been used to really my whole life,” he said. “The teachers at BSC are pretty flexible. They help us out in terms of due dates and things like that, so it ends up being manageable.”

The Mystics, and all Mon-Dak teams, are in for a tight fit in 2021. BSC, under new head coach Jim Jeske, will play 22 games in 47 days. Mitzel feels like the 11-man BSC roster is set up for success.

“It’s been good,” he said. “Coach Jeske and coach (Doug) Swenson have been doing a good job brining the team together. I feel like we’re a pretty strong team physically with good height. I think we’ll be able to run the court because we’re in pretty good shape.”

The Mystics’ will have a decidedly Shiloh-feel.

Along with the 6-foot-2 Mitzel, 6-9 sophomore Macauley Young and 5-11 freshman Trey Brunelle are on the BSC roster. Young averaged 7.5 and 7.7 rebounds per game last season in his freshman season.

“It’s been awesome. The last time we played together was the (2019) state tournament,” Mitzel said. “Trey and I played together for four years. Mooch (Young) and I played together three years. We definitely have familiarity with each other on the court.”