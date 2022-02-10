Skyhawks top Troopers, clinch top seed in region

It took Shiloh Christian three seconds to score a basket against the Garrison Troopers on Thursday. It took them 8 minutes and 9 seconds to score their next one … on the way to a 49-40 Region 5 girls’ basketball win at Shiloh.

“Welcome to Shiloh basketball … sometimes,” Shiloh coach Dan Seifert said. “Our defense was good all night long. We fought hard and didn’t let down.”

Fought hard? He wasn’t kidding.

The game was more of a knock-down, drag-out brawl befitting a playoff game. And in a way, it was. With the win, the 10th-ranked Skyhawks closed out the regular season by locking up the region’s top seed. The third-ranked Troopers suffered their first loss of the season.

Senior Grace Kelly scored a game-high 17 points in her last game at Shiloh. But it wasn’t easy. She was 13-for-16 from the free throw line and had to work hard to get her two field goals to fall.

“We knew it was going to be hard-fought and it would be emotional on senior night,” said Kelly, who scored her 1,000th career point earlier this week. “It would be fun to play them again. They’re good fun and good competition.”

Garrison came in outscoring its opponents by an average of 65-35. And Shiloh looked every bit like victim No. 20 in the first quarter.

The Skyhawks won the tip, kicked the ball to Hannah Westin, who hit Hailey Quam (12 points) for an easy layup just three seconds into the game. Quam had a free throw for Shiloh’s only other point of the first quarter and the Troopers went up 10-3.

“We’re giving up about 38 points a game, so we held them to our average. Offensively, we don’t score for three or four minutes but the thing I’m happy about was we didn’t let that affect us this game,” Seifert said.

It was the kind of game where every pass was contested, every shot was contested and every drive to the basket brought several defenders.

Garrison stretched the lead to 14-5 early in the second quarter before Kelly lit a spark in the Skyhawks. She scored 11 points in the second quarter, including the breakaway layup that gave Shiloh its first lead at 15-14. The Skyhawks scored the last 15 points of the first half.

The first of Payge Schock’s back-to-back 3-pointers put Shiloh in control, or so it seemed, 28-19.

It was 33-23 before the Troopers booked the last four points of the third quarter.

Quam made sure the Skyhawks stayed in front, but it got interesting at the end. Her driving layup with 4:17 to play made it 42-32. But a rash of turnovers allowed the Troopers to get back into it.

Karli Klein had the last four of her team-high 15 points in an 8-0 run that made it 42-40 with 2:25 left.

The Troopers never scored again, thanks in part to turnovers down the stretch. They finished with 22 turnovers.

Shiloh, meanwhile, made 7 of 8 free throws in the last 1:26.

“We knew we had a little bit of a height advantage, so we wanted to use that,” Kelly said.

The Skyhawks were 20-for-28 from the line, while Garrison was 11-for-16.

From this point on, games are likely to be just as physical.

“This absolutely had a tournament feel to it. A new season starts now,” Seifert said. “It’s tournament time.”

