Isaac Emmel and Atticus Wilkinson provided a solid 1-2 punch for Shiloh Christian.

Emmel opened the game hitting from the perimeter, which helped open things up for Wilkinson in the paint. That inside-outside combination propelled the No. 4-ranked Skyhawks to a 65-33 victory over New Salem-Almont in the quarterfinals of the Region 5 tournament on Monday at St Mary’s High School.

“Isaac Emmel was hitting some nice shots from the outside and kind of kept us in the game,” Skyhawks coach Brad Miller said. “Then in the second half we were able to get the ball inside to Wilkerson and he did a really nice job scoring inside.”

Emmel sank four of Shiloh’s six three-pointers, including three in the first quarter, to help the Skyhawks take command early. Shiloh opened the game on a 10-0 run and led 22-9 on a Wyatt Westin runner in the lane with 2:35 left in the second quarter.

“When Isaac starts hitting, when the outside guys start hitting, that means they have to close out and it gives us looks,” Wilkinson said. “For Jay (Wanzek) and me, it gives us more opportunities to score.”

Wilkinson scored 12 of his game-high 19 points in the second half -- including 10 in the third quarter -- to help Shiloh (18-4) pick up its third straight victory and their 14th in their last 15 outings.

Shiloh outscored the Holsteins 42-19 over the final 16 minutes.

“I thought our defense was better in the second half, but you’ve got to credit New Salem -- they’re a very well-coached team, they played tough defense and I knew it was going to be a grind it out game,” Miller said.

“We really focused on (Wyatt) Kuhn and their outside game,” Wilkinson said. “We worked on doubles and switching screens as much as possible so we could limit them as much as possible.”

Eight different players scored for Shiloh, led by Wilkinson’s 19 and Emmel’s 17. Wanzek and Carter Englund each added seven.

The Skyhawks controlled the boards, helping to limit New Salem-Almont’s second-chance opportunities.

“They did get a few offensive boards but they’re an athletic team,” Miller said. “I thought Wanzek did a nice job rebounding for us, I thought Englund did a nice job rebounding for us and I thought we did a better job of picking up some loose balls in the second half.”

Kuhn paced New Salem-Almont (8-15) with 13 points.

The Skyhawks advanced to the semifinals, where they will square off with Washburn at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The Cardinals edged Wilton-Wing 67-66.

“At this time of year, everybody’s 0-0 so you just hope you get a win and move on to the next round,” Miller said.