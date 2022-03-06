Skyhawks top Cardinals for third place at state Class B tournament

Hailey Quam and Grace Kelly made sure the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks ended the season on a high note.

Quam and Kelly combined for 32 points and 22 rebounds in leading Shiloh to a 53-39 victory over Langdon-Edmore-Munich in the third-place game of the state Class B tournament on Saturday night at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks.

Quam posted a double double for the second time in three tournament games, scoring 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. She was one rebound away from a double double in the semifinal loss to eventual state champion Kindred.

Kelly finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot for the Skyhawks, who finished the season with a 22-5 record.

Kennedy Walth netted eight points and Hannah Westin grabbed 10 rebounds.

Shiloh shot 44 percent (20 for 45) from the field, while holding the Cardinals to 28 percent (14 for 50).

The Skyhawks were ranked eighth in the final state Class B poll of the season, won the Region 5 title and were the No. 4 seed for the state tournament. They defeated No. 4 seed Linton-HMB in the first round before falling to No. 1 seed Kindred in the semifinals and beat No. 3 seed Langdon-Edmore-Munich for third place.

The Skyhawks built a 26-17 halftime lead and outrebounded the Cardinals 39-22.

Meredith Romfo led Langdon-Edmore-Munich (20-5) with 14 points and seven rebounds.

It was the third highest state tournament finish in program history for the Skyhawks.

Shiloh won the state title in 2016, when they beat Watford City 45-40 in the final. They finished as runner-up to Minot Ryan in 2014.

