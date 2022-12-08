Skyhawks return promising roster off strong season

Brad Miller has enjoyed watching his Shiloh Christian team work out during preseason practices.

The Skyhawks are coming off a 22-5 season in which they won the Region 5 title and finished fifth at the state Class B tournament. Despite having graduated six seniors, Miller has a lot of experience returning.

“We had some underclassmen who really stepped up toward the end of last year,” Miller said. “We’ve got a lot of experience. I really like our squad. We’ve got a solid 15.”

With all of the returning contributors, the Skyhawks have had some competitive practices leading up to Saturday’s opener at Dickinson Trinity.

“You get into practice and you’re going 5-on-5 and you’ve got 10 kids on the floor that can play, a couple more you can sub in and play well … competitive practices help you get better.”

Among the returners are a pair of post players in Jay Wanzek and Atticus Wilkinson. Wanzek, a 6-foot-7 senior, averaged 14 points and nine rebounds per game last season. He was the leading scorer in the state tournament and was named to the all-region team. Wilkinson, a 6-6 junior, averaged 4 points and 5 rebounds per game and played a big role late in the season and postseason.

And the Skyhawks have several options around the perimeter.

“We have lots of guards,” Miller said. “It’s very competitive. We’ve got some quick guys, some guys with size, who can shoot, who can attack, some good defenders. And a couple posts off the bench who can play.”

Senior Kyler Klein (7 ppg, 3 rpg) was the Skyhawks’ leading three-point shooter last season.

“Kyler is a nice player. He can do all the things he needs to do,” Miller said. “Isaac Emmel is an excellent three-point shooter, a good defender, can put the ball on the floor.

“Caden Englund has gotten a lot stronger, he’s really improved his game. Wyatt Westin can play any guard position, he’s an excellent offensive and defensive player. Michael Fagerland has improved his shooting. He’s a super athletic guy, a good defender. Eli Thompson is a good shooter, good defender. Carter Seifert has improved his offense game. He’s always been a good defender. We’re really excited about this group.”

Shiloh opens its season at Dickinson Trinity. The Skyhawks were ranked No. 6 in the preseason poll, while the Titans were receiving votes.

“We’re a glutton for punishment,” Miller said. “We like to play somebody good right off the bat. That’s always a tough place to play. They defend their home court well.”

The depth gives Miller a chance to experiment with different lineups and combinations as well as provide insurance in case of illness or injuries.

“We kind of have an idea what we want to do based on practice but we have to get into the games and see if it works,” Miller said. “If it does, we’ll keep doing it, if it doesn’t, we’ll make adjustments.”

The Skyhawks host Max on Dec. 15 in their home opener and No. 3-ranked Minot Ryan on Dec. 17.

They play No. 4 Thompson and Westhope-Newburg on Dec. 27 and 28 at the Minot State Dome and finish 2002 with a home game on Dec. 31 against No. 7 Kindred. A typically strong non-region schedule also features a Feb. 18 home game against defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan.

The Skyhawks figure to be in the mix for another Region 5 title but there are several other teams that will be in the mix as well.

“Wilton-Wing is very well coached. They’ve got about seven or eight kids back. They’re talented, quick, they get after you,” Miller said. “Garrison has a lot of kids back, some size, some good guards, (Connor) Kerzmann is tough. Flasher is well-coached. They’ve got (Javin) Friesz back, they’re always in the mix at the end. Standing Rock has three nice returning players, they always have a lot of depth. New Salem-Almont is a physical team, they always come out and play you tough.”