Skyhawks boast potent 1-2 punch in the post

As Dan Seifert gets ready for his first season as Shiloh Christian head girls basketball coach, he knows his Skyhawks have a potent 1-2 punch in the post.

The Skyhawks will build around 6-foot-3 senior Jacie Hall and 6-1 junior Grace Kelly, who combined for 27.1 points and 13.7 rebounds per game last season.

“We’re going to utilize them a lot,” Seifert said. “Our option A, B, C and D are going to be to go inside and play inside-out.

“It’s a luxury to have two 6-footers like that, not just offensively, but rebounding, making teams change their shots and making teams think about whether they want to go inside. It will really help on the glass, getting the outlet going and get the fast break going.”

Seifert takes over a squad with a lot of experience back from last fall, when the Skyhawks went 18-9, finished second in District 9, won the Region 5 title and finished seventh at the state Class B tournament.

Hall averaged 12.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and blocked 36 shots. She earned all-district and all-region honors and was named to the all-state tournament squad.

Kelly averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds, blocked 21 shots and added 47 steals and 71 assists.