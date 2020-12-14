Skyhawks boast potent 1-2 punch in the post

As Dan Seifert gets ready for his first season as Shiloh Christian head girls basketball coach, he knows his Skyhawks have a potent 1-2 punch in the post.
The Skyhawks will build around 6-foot-3 senior Jacie Hall and 6-1 junior Grace Kelly, who combined for 27.1 points and 13.7 rebounds per game last season.
“We’re going to utilize them a lot,” Seifert said. “Our option A, B, C and D are going to be to go inside and play inside-out.
“It’s a luxury to have two 6-footers like that, not just offensively, but rebounding, making teams change their shots and making teams think about whether they want to go inside. It will really help on the glass, getting the outlet going and get the fast break going.”
Seifert takes over a squad with a lot of experience back from last fall, when the Skyhawks went 18-9, finished second in District 9, won the Region 5 title and finished seventh at the state Class B tournament.
Hall averaged 12.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and blocked 36 shots. She earned all-district and all-region honors and was named to the all-state tournament squad.
Kelly averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds, blocked 21 shots and added 47 steals and 71 assists.
“We’ve got a lot of good leadership back,” Seifert said. “Good skill players back. We’re looking for big things from Hall and Kelly. We hope we can get our shots to fall a little better this year. And we’ve got a good group of seven freshmen who are going to be vying for minutes as the season goes on.”
The Skyhawks have some talent on the outside as well as in the paint.
Kennedy Walth, a 5-foot-4 point guard, returns after averaging 6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, adding 93 assists and 68 steals as a sophomore.
“Our guards are extremely quick,” Seifert said. “Walth ran the show last year and we expect her scoring to pick up. Hannah Westin is a really tough kid who can go down low. Aliya Schock is a good outside shooter.”
Schock averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds last year, while Westin contributed 6.5 points and 2.9 boards per contest.
The delayed start to the season has given Seifert more time to get used to the players and for the players to adjust to some tweaks.
“I’ve been breaking down tape, more so for the defensive end,” Seifert said. “Our offense, we’ll run a different scheme with some different sets, but a fast-paced game, I like that and we have the guard play and the post play to do that.
“We’ll run a different defensive scheme. We’ll utilize our quickness. We’ll still run some zone but a different type of zone. Coming from Class A, we’ll run a lot of man, too.”
The transition has been going well.
“It’s always a bumpy ride, the girls getting used to a new scheme," Seifert said. "Our offense is ahead of the defense right now but we’re working hard on sets on offense right now. The big key will be footwork on the offensive end.”
And in the age of Covid protocols, the Skyhawks are looking forward to getting on the court again.
“It’s going really good,” Seifert said. “It’s good to be back on the court. Our schedule got condensed a bit, but it’s not a real problem. We may play two or three games a week, so we’ll be making adjustments on the fly instead of at practice during the week.”
The Skyhawks open the season on Tuesday with a tough road test, visiting Kidder County, one of the top teams in Region 3. Shiloh was picked first in Region 5 and No. 4 in the state in The Hoopster’s preseason rankings. The Wolves ranked fourth in Region 4 and No. 22 in the state by The Hoopster.
Seifert sees several contenders in the region.
“In District 10, Wilton is going to be a strong contender,” he said. “Central McLean has a new coach and a good young crew. In District 9, Grant County has a second-team all-state player back in (Isabelle) Boyer and you can never count Flasher out.”
After opening at Kidder County, the Skyhawks go to Underwood on Thursday to face Central McLean before the home opener on Saturday against Minot Ryan.
