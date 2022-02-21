Sizzling start sends Shiloh into Region 5 tournament semifinals

Shiloh Christian's sizzling start has the Skyhawks two wins from the state tournament.

The top-seeded and eighth-ranked Skyhawks scored 18 of the first 20 points of the game and never looked back in a 72-37 Region 5 tournament quarterfinal victory over Washburn on Tuesday at Mandan High School.

The Skyhawks, now 18-4, face Grant County Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.

"It definitely was key for us to come out and just hit them hard and keep the pressure on," said Shiloh junior standout Hailey Quam, who scored 16 of her 20 points in the first half. "We just really, really wanted that game to advance and get closer to state."

On top of the 18-2 start, the Skyhawks stormed to 51 first-half points -- in just 16 minutes -- to lead by 33 at the break.

"It's one of those things where a lot of times if you give a lower seed hope, they'll run with that," Shiloh coach Dan Seifert said. "We squashed that right away and played really well in the first half."

Senior Grace Kelly scored all 14 of her points in the first half, giving her and Quam 30 combined after two quarters.

"Going inside out and high low, we want to get them the ball and keep feeding them," Seifert said. "They're pretty tough to stop when they get it down low."

Ten different players scored for the Skyhawks, who extended their winning streak to eight games.

"I think that's one of the best things about our team is that so many different players can score," the 6-foot Quam said. "We share the ball really well and try to find the open shot."

Shiloh's swarming full-court pressure forced Washburn into 14 first-half turnovers and 25 in all.

Kaylin Klindtworth, one of just two seniors on the Washburn roster, scored a team-high 11 points for the Cardinals off the bench, including a trio of three-pointers. Sophomore Dara Beck added six points as Washburn ended its season with a mark of 9-13.

"I thought we came out and played like we should have, with a lot of effort and energy," Seifert said. "We played really well defensively and that got our offense going.

"Really proud of our defense tonight."

Quam, who made nine twos and both of her free throws, said the key to the Skyhawks' success is simple.

"Our defense sparks our offense," Quam said. "When you get into tournaments, you have to be at your best defensively. If we can bring this same kind of intensity, that will really help us."

Hannah Westin added nine points for the Skyhawks, who are wearing the target as the tournament favorite and as the team everyone wants to beat.

"We definitely use that as motivation and we just know we need to keep on top of it and work really hard and be prepared," Quam said. "We're not taking anything for granted. There are a lot of good teams in our region. We just have to make sure we're playing our best."

Shiloh has lost to only ranked teams -- No. 1 Kindred, second-ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan, No. 4 Grafton and ninth-ranked Linton-HMB.

