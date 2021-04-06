Six local players named to All-Mon-Dak basketball team

Kaity Hove, Reile Payne and Cobe Begger from Bismarck State College have been named to the All-Mon-Dak Conference basketball team.

United Tribes was represented by Hannah Golus and Tate Bear.

Maria Moore, a Mandan High grad and freshman at Dakota College-Bottineau, also was named to the team.

Hove, a freshman guard from Trenton, N.D., averaged 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.7 steals per game for the 10-12 Mystics. She was named to the second team.

Payne, a freshman from Shanley, averaged 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game in earning second-team honors.

Begger, a sophomore from Wibaux, Montana, led the BSC men in scoring at 14.3 points per game. He also grabbed 7.2 rebounds in being tabbed for the second team.

Golus, a sophomore from Bismarck, averaged a double double for the United Tribes women's basketball. She totaled 15.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest in being named to the second team.

Bear, a sophomore from Tama, Iowa, poured in 18.3 points per game for the Thunderbirds' men's basketball team. Bear also pulled down 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Bear also sank 53 3-pointers in earning second-team designation.

Moore was named to the second team after averaging 13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game for the Lumberjacks.

