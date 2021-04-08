Sioux Falls assistant Nelson tapped to lead U-Mary men's basketball program

The last time Dale Lennon dipped into the University of Sioux Falls to hire a coach it turned up aces.

Lennon, University of Mary athletic director, is hoping the second time proves successful as well.

Jack Nelson, associate head coach for the Sioux Falls men's basketball team the past three years, was unveiled as the Marauders' new head coach on Thursday. The 37-year-old native of Dillon, Colorado, is the ninth head coach in U-Mary men's basketball history.

"It's been a goal of mine to become a D-II head coach and to get that opportunity here, I'm really excited," Nelson said. "I've had a lot of great mentors and I've always tried to do the best job I could in the job I had and if you did that, you'd have an opportunity to get the next job. For that next job to be as the head coach at the University of Mary, I'm really thankful and excited to get to work."

Lennon joked with his new hire that his first foray into Sioux Falls went quite well. When Lennon was the head football coach at Southern Illinois of the FCS, he hired Kalen DeBoer, Sioux Falls' head coach at the time, to be his offensive coordinator with the Salukis. Since then, DeBoer has steadily risen in the college football ranks and is currently the head coach at Fresno State.