Sims strokes two key threes in Demons' narrow win over Mandan

Carter Sims came through in the clutch twice Friday night for the Demons.

Sims hit two three-pointers in the final two minutes, the first to keep the Demons alive, the second to give BHS the lead in Friday night's West Region tournament semifinal game.

Sims' three from the corner with 40 seconds left gave the Demons a 68-65 lead they did not give back in a 71-70 win over Mandan to seal a trip to state and their third straight West Region tournament championship game appearance.

Sims missed the postseason last year with a broken hand, but his contributions Friday were crucial.

"It's only my second game playing in here, but it's a lot of fun," Sims said. "Just thankful Trey (Eaglestaff) and Kyler (Scott) had the confidence in me to take those shots and thankfully I was able to knock them down."

The first of Sims' critical three-pointers came seconds after Tahyre Frank connected from deep to give the Braves a 65-60 lead with 2 minutes left.

Sims' answer, followed by a defensive stop and bucket by Eaglestaff, tied the game at 65-all.

Still tied, Sims again spotted up in the corner and drilled it, giving Bismarck a 68-65 edge.

"A lot of people talk about this being Treysen Eaglestaff's team but our guys know when their name is called, they need to answer the bell," Bismarck head coach Jordan Wilhelm said. "We have a lot of guys, George Gillette, Carter Sims, Ethan Stotz and many more, that have put in a lot of time and for those guys to come through tonight on the biggest stage, I couldn't be prouder of them."

Karsyn Jablonski, who led the Braves with 15 points, made two free throws to cut the lead to 68-67 with 25 seconds left. George Gillette was fouled and hit nothing but net on two free throws to push the lead back to three with 18 seconds remaining.

Mandan turned it over on its next possession. Eaglestaff made one of two free throws to ice the win, capping off a statistical line of 32 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and one steal.

Luke Darras banked in a three-pointer from half court at the buzzer, but it was one point short in front of large crowd at the Bismarck Event Center.

"There's a reason you get this many people coming out to a game, and get those sorts of streams, because the West Region tournament is a special tournament," Wilhelm said. "There's no doubt playing Saturday night is a lot more fun. There's a reason so many West Region coaches get sick this time of year because there are so many good teams, so many good players, so many good coaches. To be playing in our third straight championship game is a great honor and a tremendous feat for our program."

It did not come easy.

The Braves led by 12 (25-13) in the first half, but the Demons closed within four by the break (35-31). The final 18 minutes was back and forth.

"Mandan is a fantastic team. They're a tough team, a gritty team. When we got down, we were able to get some huge stops and that was the key to the victory," Wilhelm said. "It wasn't pretty tonight. It didn't go as scripted, but to win games in March you have to be able to grind it out and I thought our guys did a great job of that tonight."

Gillette finished with 12 points for the Demons. Sims had 11. Stotz had eight rebounds, "playing on one leg," Wilhelm said.

"Mandan's a really tough team. We knew it'd be this kind of game," Sims said. "It feels great to get to another state tournament, but we definitely want to win this tournament first. Minot's a great team. We have to play better than we did the first two games against them. We're going to enjoy this one for a little bit, but we'll be ready and excited to try to finish it off tomorrow."

Aaron Grubb had a double double of 13 points and 12 rebounds for Mandan, which faces Dickinson at 4:15 p.m. in a state-qualifier.

