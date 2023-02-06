Brad Miller knew he had a good problem on his hands before the season even started.

The head coach of the eighth-ranked Shiloh Christian Skyhawks has quality and quantity in spades.

“At the parents meeting, I told them, ‘if you come up to me and say, hey, my kid should be playing more, I’ll probably say, ‘I agree with you,’” Miller said. “In my 30 years at Shiloh, this is the deepest team we’ve had.”

The Skyhawks’ depth showed Monday night in an 82-36 Region 5 win over Center-Stanton. In all, 13 players scored as Shiloh’s starters barely played in the second half.

Jay Wanzek, Shiloh’s 6-7 senior standout, played enough to set a new PR for dunks in a game with two.

Shiloh sprinted out of the starting blocks, getting a dunk from Wanzek, two three-pointers by Isaac Emmel and another dunk from 6-6 junior Atticus Wilkinson, as the Skyhawks sailed to their ninth straight win.

“Yeah, that was kinda cool. It’s nice to have Atticus in there who can throw some down too,” Wanzek said of the two early jams. “I thought we were moving the ball pretty well and getting some good looks.”

Wanzek led the way with 13 points. Emmel drained four three-pointers for all 12 of his points. Wilkinson, a handful in the paint at a powerfully built 6-6, also had 12 points. Wyatt Westin, a sophomore, added 12 points off the bench as the Skyhawks’ reserves saw significantly more time than the starters.

The Skyhawks’ three losses are by a combined 11 points. There was no messing around Monday night in a game that took 64 minutes to complete.

“We just have to make sure we stay locked in,” said Wanzek, who has a soft shooting touch and is a good passer. “There’s always stuff you can work on and improve. We just need to make sure we pull everything together and play complete games, especially as we get later in the season.”

Shiloh scored the first 10 points of the first quarter and the first seven of the second against the Wildcats, who do not have a senior on the roster, but got a 21-point performance from 6-3 junior Hunter Hoffman.

The Skyhawks moved the ball quickly all game, getting both inside and outside touches on most possessions.

“That’s what we’re trying to do. I tell my guys, ‘if you’re willing to take a contested shot, you could take a shot every time you touch the ball.’ But, if you move the ball, we’re going to get better shots. We’re going to be harder to guard and that’s ultimately going to make us a better team,” Miller said. “Some nights it’s going to be the guards that are scoring more, some nights it’s going to be the guys inside, but when we’re sharing the ball, that’s when we’re at our best. Who scores doesn’t really matter.”

The big man’s on board.

“When we’re moving the ball, when everyone is getting touches, that’s what we’re going for,” said Wanzek, who is rightfully drawing attention from college coaches. “We have a lot of good shooters. We can get points in the paint. Hopefully, we can keep that combination going.”

The Skyhawks, now 13-3, have a challenging stretch run of the regular season ahead.

Thursday, they host Kenmare at 7 p.m., followed by a Region 5 road trip to Flasher on Friday. Also looming are games against Des Lacs Burlington and No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan before wrapping up against Wilton-Wing, another strong Region 5 squad, on Feb. 24.

“We’re going to be challenged over the next couple of weeks here against some really good teams,” Miller said. “It should have us ready, at least that’s what we hope, going into postseason play.”

Shiloh Christian 82, Center-Stanton 36

Center-Stanton 11 16 26 36

Shiloh Christian 21 43 71 82

Center-Stanton — Jarrett Henke 6, Hunter Hoffman 21, Jordan Peterson 2, Seth Hall 2, Josh Thies 2, Kole Albers 3, Treyden Henke 2. Totals: 8 FG, Three-pointers: Hoffman, Albers, 13-16 FT, 6 Fouls, 21 Turnovers.

Shiloh Christian — Kyler Klein 5, Caden Englund 2, Isaac Emmel 12, Atticus Wilkinson 12, Jay Wanzek 13, Carter Seifert 7, Wyatt Westin 12, Devan Davis 6, Eliah Bearstail 2, Carson Quam 2, Eli Thompson 5, James Melberg 2, Michael Fagerland 2. Totals: 26 FG, Three-pointers: Emmel 4, Westin 2, Seifert, Thompson, 3-5 FT, 10 Fouls, 6 Turnovers.

Records: Shiloh Christian 7-0 Region 5, 13-3 overall; Center-Stanton 3-5, 4-10.