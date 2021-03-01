Shiloh's 6-minute burst sinks Flasher in District 9 championship game

Latecomers beware. When you miss a little, you can miss a lot.

For instance, anyone who missed the first 10 minutes of Monday's championship game in the District 9 boys basketball tournament, in essence, missed the game.

Defending champion Shiloh Christian got off on the wrong foot en route to its 69-46 victory over Flasher. Flasher broke away to a 7-0 lead, all the scoring courtesy of 6-3 junior Jace Friesz.

Then the sword of Damocles fell.

Kyler Klein opened Skyhawk scoring with a 3-pointer halfway through the first period, and Shiloh was off and running on a game-deciding 21-2 run.

When the stampede ended six minutes and eight Flasher turnovers later, Shiloh had a comfortable 21-9 cushion. The Skyhawks expanded the advantage to 39-23 at halftime and Flasher drew no closer that 12 points after the break.

Khael DeCoteau, a 6-2 senior who scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds, said the decisive 21-point run was built on basketball basics.