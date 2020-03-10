Shiloh tops New Salem-Almont, one win from state

Josh Lardy has a big role to play on the Shiloh Christian boys’ basketball team and he played it well on Tuesday against New Salem-Almont.
The Skyhawks’ senior forward had 18 points as Shiloh beat the Holsteins 64-47 in the first semifinal game of the Region 5 tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.
Tenth-ranked Shiloh (17-6) is seeking its fifth straight trip to the state Class B tournament; its eighth region championship in last 11 years; and its 14th since 1996. Standing in the way is Flasher (16-7) Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.
New Salem (16-8), which hasn’t played in a state Class B tournament since 1949, will play Standing Rock for third place Thursday at 6 p.m.
New Salem held Shiloh shooter Trey Brunelle scoreless in the first half and to just three points for the game. Lardy filled the void.
Lardy couldn’t explain why a player whose self-described contribution is usually “a stabilizer” went off offensively.
“It’s a total God thing. I have no ideas why my shots were falling,” Lardy said. “I just felt good today. I usually try to calm and encourage the guys. Defense is usually my game and defense wins championships.”
Shiloh’s Jaden Mitzel led all scorers with 25 points, a total that included three 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds and dished out three assists. Carter Englund added 12 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Tayden Soupir, who finished with 22 points, carried the offense early for the Holsteins. He scored his team’s first seven points of the game, helping New Salem to a 7-4 lead.
It was 11-6 before Lardy pulled the Skyhawks within a point by the end of the quarter. Lardy hit a three with 1:28 left and another with 11 seconds to play and it was 13-12.
The Skyhawks got the opening they needed to pull in front early in the second. They scored on five of their first six possessions, while the Holsteins missed four or their first five shots. With 5:20 left, Englund scored to make it a 21-16 game.
Dylan Rud scored six points down the stretch and the half ended with the Skyhawks up 30-26.
The game turned for good in the third quarter when New Salem-Almont went five minutes without a basket and the Skyhawks pulled away.
Lardy added the final four points when he scored on a steal and breakaway and New Salem-Almont's Jayden Selzler was called for an intentional foul. Lardy hit two free throws for a 43-34 lead.
Shiloh extended the lead to 20 points in the fourth quarter, holding the Holsteins to 25 percent shooting in the second half.
“They know us well and we know them well. It’s always a grind out there,” Shiloh coach Brad Miller said. “We always know we’re going to get their best shot.”
Shiloh shot 47 percent for the game, while New Salem-Almont slipped from 52 percent in the first half to 38 percent for the game.