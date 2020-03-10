Shiloh tops New Salem-Almont, one win from state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tayden Soupir, who finished with 22 points, carried the offense early for the Holsteins. He scored his team’s first seven points of the game, helping New Salem to a 7-4 lead.

It was 11-6 before Lardy pulled the Skyhawks within a point by the end of the quarter. Lardy hit a three with 1:28 left and another with 11 seconds to play and it was 13-12.

The Skyhawks got the opening they needed to pull in front early in the second. They scored on five of their first six possessions, while the Holsteins missed four or their first five shots. With 5:20 left, Englund scored to make it a 21-16 game.

Dylan Rud scored six points down the stretch and the half ended with the Skyhawks up 30-26.

The game turned for good in the third quarter when New Salem-Almont went five minutes without a basket and the Skyhawks pulled away.

Lardy added the final four points when he scored on a steal and breakaway and New Salem-Almont's Jayden Selzler was called for an intentional foul. Lardy hit two free throws for a 43-34 lead.

Shiloh extended the lead to 20 points in the fourth quarter, holding the Holsteins to 25 percent shooting in the second half.