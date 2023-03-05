Shiloh Christian hopes a big late-season victory can help power a deep postseason run.

The Skyhawks finished the regular season with 13 wins in their last 14 games. At 17-4, they went unbeaten in Region 5 play and will be the No. 1 seed when the regional tournament tips off on Monday at St. Mary’s High School.

A big come-from-behind victory over the defending state champions highlighted the Skyhawks’ late-season surge.

Trailing by nine points at the half, Shiloh rallied to beat No. 1-ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan on Feb. 18.

Coming just four days after Shiloh had an 11-game winning streak halted in a tough road loss at Des Lacs-Burlington, the Skyhawks snapped the Indians’ 46-game winning winning streak with a 59-51 victory.

“That was fun to come out on top in that one,” Shiloh coach Brad Miller said. “That’s not a particularly easy feat. We were down nine at the half and we came out and played pretty well in the second half, hit some big shots and played some good defense.

“To beat somebody like that, you know you can beat good teams. And coming back in the second half gives the kids the idea that if they fall behind they can come back. It gives them some confidence.”

The Skyhawks open the postseason at 3 p.m. on Monday, taking on New Salem-Almont (8-14) in the quarterfinals, weather permitting. The Holsteins are coming off a 55-512 win over Center-Stanton in the first round.

Shiloh Christian is ranked No. 4 in the final Class B poll heading into the tournament. No. 2 seed Garrison (18-3) is ranked ninth. No. 3 seed Standing Rock (18-3) received votes in the poll.

“We’ve got a lot of good teams in our region,” Miller said. “Four of the eight teams are in the top 10 in scoring in Class B this year. There’s a lot of good offense in the region this year. A lot of good shooters and a lot of good coaches with good offensive schemes that play up-tempo basketball, so you’re going to need to play good defense.”

In other quarterfinal games on Monday, No. 4 seed Wilton-Wing (14-7) takes on No. 5 Washburn (10-11) at 4:30, No. 2 Garrison squares off with No. 10 Max (6-16) at 6 and No. 3 Standing Rock faces No. 6 Flasher (12-11) at 7:30 p.m.

Along with Garrison and Standing Rock, there are a number of teams in the region with the firepower to make a run at a trip to state.

“Wilton-Wing has a nice squad, Washburn has been coming on late in the season,” Miller said. “New Salem always plays a grind it out style of basketball. You can’t look past them either – we’ve had a lot of battles with them over the years.”

Jay Wanzek leads the way for the Skyhawks, but they’ve been having success with a balanced attack.

“Really, it’s been a team effort,” Miller said. “We’ve got probably five guys scoring within three points of each other. It’s a team effort. We try to share the ball and try to find the guy that’s open.

“When you’ve got the scoring more spread out, it’s a little more difficult assignment because you have to guard everybody.”