Shiloh tops Flasher after Bulldogs' star Jace Friesz leaves with injury

Carter Englund and Jay Wanzek helped fuel a big second half for Shiloh Christian.

That helped the No. 10-ranked Skyhawks to a 55-47 comeback victory over No. 4-ranked Flasher in Friday’s showdown between Region 5 powers at the Leach Gymnasium.

Englund and Wanzek combined to score 19 second-half points as Shiloh erased a 10-point deficit and closed out a win that kept them unbeaten in regional play as the postseason draws near. The Skyhawks stretched their winning streak to 12 games and halted the Bulldogs’ five-game win streak.

Englund, a 6-foot-7 senior, scored 11 of his team-high 19 after the intermission.

“Carter does a pretty good job, not only rebounding and playing defense but scoring some points,” Shiloh coach Brad Miller said. “He’s really probably only had one bad game this year.”

Wanzek scored eight of his 11 points in the second half, with seven of them coming on a putback, a layup and a three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

It was a typical Flasher-Shiloh battle, with the teams trading runs and the momentum going back and forth.

The first half saw the Skyhawks open up and early 13-4 run thanks to three-pointers by MaBahi Baker, Isaac Emmel and Wanzek. After limiting Flasher to six first-quarter points, the Skyhawks managed only six in the second quarter and Jace Friesz and Javin Friesz fueled a comeback as the Bulldogs outscored Shiloh 18-6 to take a 24-19 halftime lead. At the intermission, both Javin and Jace Friesz had 12 for Flasher.

“We struggled a little bit in the first half defending some of their special plays,” Miller said. “Flasher does a really nice job of running some of their specials and they do a good job of screening. We had to make a few adjustments and correct what we were doing wrong. Then we played a lot better in the second half.”

Still, the Bulldogs were in control early in the second half. A 7-2 run to start the third, capped by a Jace Friesz jumper in the lane and a Carter Bonogofsky three-pointer pushed Flasher’s lead to 10 points at 31-21 with 5:35 left in the period.

“We were really liking how we were playing,” Flasher coach Brian Nieuwsma said. “We were getting after them and they cranked up their defensive intensity and they were able to go on a run. But it was a fun game and the boys battled until the end.”

Jace Friesz fell awkwardly after hitting his jumper during the early third-quarter burst and left the game with an apparent knee injury. He returned from the locker room with an ice pack taped to his knee and missed the final 14 minutes, finishing with 14 points.

“He’s a really good player, a really good kid,” Miller said. “I hope that he’s not seriously hurt. He does a nice job on the basketball court but he’s a really nice kid, too. We would hope that it’s not serious and he’s going to be able to come back and play.”

Shiloh Christian finished the third quarter on a 14-2 run, tying it up at 33-33 on an Atticus Wilkinson basket with 12 seconds left and an dunk by Englund with 4 seconds to go, giving Shiloh a two-point lead heading to the final quarter.

“We had a stretch there where they really capitalized on some of our mistakes and we didn’t have an answer.” Nieuwsma said. “You have to give them credit – they’re big, they’re physical and they made a few more plays. We were able to regroup and battle back a little bit but it was a little too late.”

The Skyhawks scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter, during a stretch in which Flasher managed only one field goal over a span of nine minutes. A Wanzek corner three gave Shiloh a 44-33 lead with 4:55 remaining.

Javin Friesz, a sophomore, finished with a game-high 26 for Flasher, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter to bring the Bulldogs back, making it a two-possession game three times in the final 1:31.

“Jace got hurt there, we were up 10 and the guys, they look to our seniors a lot and when that happened we were a little on our heels,” Nieuwsma said. “Javin is a special player. I’m proud of how he competed.”

Flasher pulled within six points twice, but Shiloh answered with an Englund putback and a pair of free throws by MaBahi Baker, who finished with nine points. The Bulldogs got three free throws from Javin Friesz to pull within five (52-47) with 21 seconds to go before the Skyhawks put the game away at the free throw line.

“You want to have a chance in the fourth quarter and we were able to cut it to two possessions, we just couldn’t quite get over that hump,” Nieuwsma said. “Credit to them and we’ll learn from this. That’s the goal. We’ll come back hungry and get back after it.”

The Bulldogs and Skyhawks, who have played for the Region 5 title the past two seasons, could meet up again in the postseason.

“We play them in the regionals every year, whatever round it is, we always run into them,” Miller said. “Typically when we had district tournaments and when we used to be in the Mandan Holiday tournament, we would play Flasher four times. And they’re always hard games.”

Flasher (15-2, 7-1 Region 5) travels to Wilton-Wing on Tuesday. They finish the regular season with games at New England and at home against Max and Lemmon, S.D.

Shiloh Christian (16-2, 7-0 Region 5) visits New Salem-Almont on Tuesday and finishes with No. 1-ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan in a non-region road test on Feb. 19 before closing with region games at Standing Rock and at home against Wilton-Wing.

