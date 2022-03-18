Shiloh tops Bowman County in OT; Kindred, Indians advance to Class B final

Shiloh Christian bounced back from a tough state tournament opener.

One day after a hard-fought loss to Minot Ryan in the quarterfinals, the Skyhawks got back in the win column.

MaBahi Baker hit a short jumper at the buzzer and the Skyhawks outscored Bowman County 14-5 in overtime to earn a spot in Saturday’s consolation championship game.

Jay Wanzek scored 32 points and Kyler Klein added 20 points and six rebounds for Shiloh (22-5).

Bishop Duffield finished with 25 points and Bohden Duffield added 16 points and six rebounds for Bowman County (19-7). Aidan Thompson finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Grafton 58, Stanley 25

The Spoilers built a 26-7 halftime lead and cruised to a 58-25 win over Stanley in the other consolation semifinal.

Braylon Baldwin sank four of Grafton’s 10 three-pointers and paced four players in double figures with 18 for the Spoilers (19-7). Juan Villarreal and Ryan Hanson – who also hit four threes – each finished with 12 points. William Jiskra posted a double double with 10 points and a game-high 21 rebounds.

Josh Hetzel led the Blue Jays (19-8) with seven points.

Semifinals

Kindred 61, Minot Ryan 55

No. 2 seed Kindred held off Minot Ryan to earn a repeat trip the state championship game.

Paul Olson scored 25 points, including a long buzzer-beating three-pointer just before the intermission, as the defending state champs defeated the Lions in the semifinals.

Maxwell McQuillan added 13 points and Riley Sunram put up a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds as Kindred improved to 22-2.

Brady Feller led Minot Ryan (20-7) with 14 points. Carson Merck added 13 and Ian Johnson and Ramsey Walz each chipped in with 10.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 52, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 36

Top-ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan pulled away in the second half to defeat LaMoure-Litchville-Marion in the late semifinal.

Leading 19-15 at the intermission, the Indians outscored the Loboes 33-21 over the final 16 minutes to advance to the title game, remaining unbeaten at 26-0.

Jacolby Pearson scored 16 points, grabbed four rebounds and added six assists for Four Winds-Minnewaukan. Mr. Basketball finalist Jayden Yankton added 14 points and Deng Deng finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

Colton Ness led LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (23-4) with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0