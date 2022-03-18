 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shiloh tops Bowman County in OT; Kindred, Indians advance to Class B final

  • 0
kk

Kyler Klein, right, had 20 points and six rebounds for Shiloh Christian in its 76-67 overtime win over Bowman County in semifinal action of the state Class B tournament on Saturday in Minot.

 TOM MIX, NDHSAA MEDIA SPECIALIST

Shiloh Christian bounced back from a tough state tournament opener.

One day after a hard-fought loss to Minot Ryan in the quarterfinals, the Skyhawks got back in the win column.

MaBahi Baker hit a short jumper at the buzzer and the Skyhawks outscored Bowman County 14-5 in overtime to earn a spot in Saturday’s consolation championship game.

Jay Wanzek scored 32 points and Kyler Klein added 20 points and six rebounds for Shiloh (22-5).

Bishop Duffield finished with 25 points and Bohden Duffield added 16 points and six rebounds for Bowman County (19-7). Aidan Thompson finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Grafton 58, Stanley 25

The Spoilers built a 26-7 halftime lead and cruised to a 58-25 win over Stanley in the other consolation semifinal.

Braylon Baldwin sank four of Grafton’s 10 three-pointers and paced four players in double figures with 18 for the Spoilers (19-7). Juan Villarreal and Ryan Hanson – who also hit four threes – each finished with 12 points. William Jiskra posted a double double with 10 points and a game-high 21 rebounds.

People are also reading…

Josh Hetzel led the Blue Jays (19-8) with seven points.

Semifinals

Kindred 61, Minot Ryan 55

No. 2 seed Kindred held off Minot Ryan to earn a repeat trip the state championship game.

Paul Olson scored 25 points, including a long buzzer-beating three-pointer just before the intermission, as the defending state champs defeated the Lions in the semifinals.

Maxwell McQuillan added 13 points and Riley Sunram put up a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds as Kindred improved to 22-2.

Brady Feller led Minot Ryan (20-7) with 14 points. Carson Merck added 13 and Ian Johnson and Ramsey Walz each chipped in with 10.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 52, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 36

Top-ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan pulled away in the second half to defeat LaMoure-Litchville-Marion in the late semifinal.

Leading 19-15 at the intermission, the Indians outscored the Loboes 33-21 over the final 16 minutes to advance to the title game, remaining unbeaten at 26-0.

Jacolby Pearson scored 16 points, grabbed four rebounds and added six assists for Four Winds-Minnewaukan. Mr. Basketball finalist Jayden Yankton added 14 points and Deng Deng finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

Colton Ness led LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (23-4) with 14 points and nine rebounds.

N.D. Class B Boys Basketball Tournament

At Minot State Dome

Semifinals

Kindred 61, Minot Ryan 55

Minot Ryan;8;25;39;55

Kindred;9;29;42;61

MINOT RYAN – Carson Merck 13, Brady Feller 14, Ian Johnson 10, Joshua Will 6, Connor Reindel 2, Jett Lundeen 0, Ramsey Walz 10. Totals: 23-52 FG, 3-5 FT, 18 fouls (Lundeen), 24 rebounds (Reindel 4, Walz 4), 10 turnovers, 10 assists (Lundeen 3). Three-pointers: 6-19 (Merck 2, Feller 2, Johnson 2).

KINDRED – Brock Woehl 3, Paul Olson 25, Maxwell McQuillan 13, Jaiden Peraza 8, Riley Sunram 12. Totals: 22-44 FG, 13-18 FT, 9 fouls, 29 rebounds (Sunram 10), 10 turnovers, 11 assists (McQuillan 4). Three-pointers: 4-8 (Woehl 1, Olson 2, Sunram 1).

Records: Minot Ryan 20-7, Kindred 22-2.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 52, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 36

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;4;15;26;36

Four Winds-Minnewaukan;11;19;36;52

LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION – Charlie Bowman 2, Max Musland 9, Corban Potts 6, Colton Ness 14, Landon Piehl 4, Tate Mart 2. Totals: 16-46 FG, 2-4 FT, 7 fouls, 23 rebounds (Ness 9), 24 turnovers, 9 assists (2 with 2). Three-pointers: 2-16 (Musland 1, Piehl 1).

FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN – Deng Deng 10, Dalen Leftbear 8, Jayden Yankton 14, Pearson 16, Kelson Keja 2, Wade Nestell 2. Totals: 24-41 FG, 1-2 FT, 11 fouls, 23 rebounds (Leftbear 8), 20 turnovers, 13 assists (Pearson 6). Three-pointers: 3-7 (Yankton 2, Pearson 1).

Records: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 23-4, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 26-0.

Consolation semifinals

Shiloh Christian 76, Bowman County 67 (OT)

Shiloh Christian;7;29;46;62;76

Bowman County;12;29;47;62;67

SHILOH CHRISTIAN – MaBahi Baker 3, Kyler Klein 20, Atticus Wilkinson 6, Jay Wanzek 32, Kohl Blotske 3, Michael Fagerland 4, Isaac Heringer 6, Wyatt Westin 2. Totals: 29-54 FG, 16-21 FT, 12 fouls, 34 rebounds (Klein 6, Wilkinson 6), 16 turnovers, 10 assists (Baker 3). Three-pointers: 2-10 (Wanzek 1, Blotske 1).

BOWMAN COUNTY – Bohden Duffield 16, Bishop Duffield 25, Carson Massey 6, Aidan Thompson 9, Teigen Marmon 2, Roman Fossum 4, Samuel Andrews 5. Totals: 24-57 FG, 9-11 FT, 21 fouls (Massey), 29 rebounds (Thompson 7), 19 turnovers, 9 assists (Bo.Duffield 3). Three-pointers: 10-25 (Bo.Duffield 3, Bi.Duffield 3, Thompson 3, Andrews 1).

Records: Shiloh Christian 22-5, Bowman County 19-7.

Grafton 58, Stanley 25

Grafton;13;26;49;58

Stanley;2;7;20;25

GRAFTON – Braylon Baldwin 18, Juan Vilarreal 12, Ryan Hanson 12, William Jiskra 10, Maxwell Dumas 4, Omarion Brown 1. Totals: 22-61 FG, 4-8 FT, 9 fouls, 44 rebounds (Jskra 21), 7 turnovers, 13 assists (Baldwin 4, Jiskra 4). Three-pointers: 10-27 (Baldwin 4, Villarreal 2, Hanson 4).

STANLEY – Cal Sorenson 4, Josh Hetzel 7, Jackson Hynek 3, Tristen Barstad 2, Laramie Smith 2, Trystan Johnson 3, Tucker Gorder 2, Carter Ruden 2. Totals: 10-46 FG, 3-5 FT, 1 fouls, 32 rebounds (Hynek 7), 14 turnovers, 5 assists (Hetzel 3). Three-pointers: 3-22 (Hetzel 1, Johnson 1).

Records: Grafton 19-7, Stanley 19-8.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News