It took Shiloh Christian four seconds to win the opening tip and find all-stater Hailey Quam for a wide-open layup.

The Skyhawks never looked back, using an explosive offensive attack and a stifling defense to cruise to a win in their postseason opener.

No. 5-ranked Shiloh (20-2) scored the first 26 points of the game en route to a 71-18 victory over Flasher on Monday in the opening game of the Region 5 tournament at Mandan High School.

“We came out with a ton of energy and our defense, we just really brought it to them,” said Quam, who scored 10 points in the first quarter as Shiloh raced out to a 30-1 lead. “We really put a lot of focus on our defense and that’s what we came out and took care of today.”

The Skyhawks built a 54-3 halftime lead, holding the Bulldogs to one field goal over the first 16 minutes.

“We really try to key on the defensive side of things,” Skyhawks coach Dan Seifert said. “We knew coming in that (Rylee) Fleck and (Adison) Vetter, they scored 36 against us last time combined, so we came in keying on those two and I think it worked to our advantage.”

With a long break between the end of the regular season and the start of the postseason, the Skyhawks looked sharp from the start.

“We hadn’t had a game in about 10 days and we were kind of sick of going at each other in practice, so we were definitely ready and looking really sharp in practice. We came out and proved it today,” Seifert said.

Shiloh’s defense gave the Bulldogs fits, leading to several baskets in transition and limiting the Bulldogs to 20 percent shooting from the field (6 for 29) in the game. Flasher’s second field goal of the game came on Jayden Miller’s three-pointer with 4:44 left in the third quarter.

Shiloh Christian connected on 56 percent of its shots from the field (31 for 55).

“We stress our defense a lot because our defense affects our offense,” Quam said.

“Holding them to 7 percent shooting in the first half was big … and our fast break looked really good,” Seifert said. “We had our up-tempo working. Hope we can keep that going.”

The Skyhawks used their depth to their advantage, with all 14 players checking in before intermission. Quam finished with 14, all in the first half, and Emily Hammeren added 11 off the bench. Elizabeth Hatlestad contributed 10.

Nine different players scored for Shiloh, which got 40 points from its reserves.

“We love to see when everybody can go out there and put up some points, put up some shots. It definitely was a team effort today,” Quam said.

“When you get to into the end of your bench, it’s nice for those girls to be able to get in and play because they put in as much time and work as everybody else does in practice, so it’s rewarding for them to get in there and watch them succeed,” Seifert said.

Shiloh outrebounded Flasher 45-12, which limited the Bulldogs’ scoring opportunities.

“We’ve been keying on that the last few weeks in practice,” Seifert said. “We’ve had some games where we’ve given up a lot of offensive rebounds, so the girls have worked hard on that aspect of the game and they did look good on that tonight.”

Fleck led Flasher (7-16) with five points and Carlee Fuchs had four.

Washburn 64, Standing Rock 48

The Cardinals finished the regular season with a 50-38 win over Standing Rock on Feb. 11.

Nine days later, Washburn got another win over the Warriors, advancing to the regional semifinals.

The Cardinals played to their strengths.

“Our girls work really hard,” Washburn coach Jarod Obering said. “We’re limited speed-wise and athletically and so our effort has to make up for that and our fundamentals.”

Dara Beck and Kari Patterson hit early three-pointers as Washburn opened the game with a 15-4 run.

Patterson and Monica Goven scored 14 points apiece to lead the Cardinals (12-8). Mya Nelson added 11 as nine different players scored for Washburn.

“We average a lot of assists a game,” Obering said. “We try to rely on ball movement and setting our players up where they can be successful. Our guards have grown a lot. Our posts have done a much better job of sealing.

“We’re a team that needs easy baskets because of our size. We have to be able to shoot it well. If we can execute and get the ball in the half court, we usually have a shot.”

Washburn shot 50 percent (21 for 42) from the field, while holding Standing Rock to 41 percent (19 for 46).

“(Kayleigh Thunder Hawk) is a really good player. She’s long and she’s athletic and she’s tough to match up with for us,” Obering said. “Monica Goven did a great job on her, we had Alex Seidler on her, we tried to rotate girls, keep their legs underneath them, use Monica’s legs and Alex’s speed, try to make somebody else beat us. Our girls didn’t do as good of a job as they could have but they did pretty good.”

Washburn limited Standing Rock to one field goal in the second quarter, taking a 24-11 lead at the half. A 12-4 second-half run capped by a three-point play by Beck pushed the Cardinals’ lead to 25 (52-27) with 6:22 remaining.

“With us not having a senior, our juniors and our leaders on our team did a good job of settling in,” Obering said. “We scored 15 pretty quick points, then we went on a dry spell, which we’ve been prone to this year. But they composed themselves real well.”

Havannah Gates scored 12 points to lead Standing Rock (7-14). Egypt Painte added nine, O’Shea Elk eight and Thunder Hawk seven for the Warriors.