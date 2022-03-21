Shiloh standout Quam tops Class B girls all-state team

Hailey Quam fit right in with the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks this season.

Of course, the versatile 6-foot junior would fit quite well in any lineup.

In her first season with the Skyhawks, Quam averaged 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.2 assists in helping Shiloh to a 22-5 record and a third-place finish at the state Class B tournament.

Quam was one of five players named first team all-state on Monday. She was voted to the second team as a sophomore after leading Wilton-Wing to a fourth-place finish at the state tournament.

"She did a great job coming in as far as getting used to a new system and new teammates," Shiloh head coach Dan Seifert said. "From our point of view, there was nothing to get used to. She filled her role and did a great job with it."

Seifert said Quam's personality made things easy for everyone.

"She's a better person than a basketball player and that's very important to me," Seifert said. "She's very humble. She's very easy to make friends with. She doesn't put herself above the team at all."

Quam and fellow 6-footer Grace Kelly formed a formidable 1-2 punch in the post for the Skyhawks.

"She and Grace complemented each other very well in our high-low offensive sets," Seifert said.

Quam shot almost 55 percent from the field, but has room to grow at the free-throw line (71-118).

"That and her left hand," Seifert said. "She'll work hard to improve. We know that."

The Skyhawks lose two starters -- Kelly and point guard Kennedy Walth -- but return plenty of promising players.

"I'm very excited for next season," Seifert said. "We have a lot of young talent. It'll be fun this summer to throw some new stuff at them and then get rolling again next season."

Joining Quam on the all-state first team are seniors Abby Duchscherer (19.5 ppg, 9 rpg, 4 apg, 4 spg), from state champion Kindred, Ivy Fox (28.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg) from Parshall and Four Winds-Minnewaukan's Ezura Rainbow (17.3 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 4.8 spg, 3.9 apg).

Ellie Braaten (21.6 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 7 spg, 6.5 apg), a junior from Westhope-Newburg, also was named to the first team.

JayCee Richter from Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock was selected to the second team.

Richter, who will play volleyball and basketball next season at Valley City State, averaged 18.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.2 steals for the Lions, who went 22-4 and placed fifth at the state Class B tournament.

Other second-team selections were junior Walker Demers (16.6 ppg, 9.7 rpg), from Grafton; Kindred senior Terryn Johnson (15 ppg, 7 rpg); senior Kaya Mauch (18.6 ppg, 14.1 rpg) from Hankinson; senior Lorelei McIver (15.6 ppg, 8 rpg, 5.6 spg) from Glenburn; Benson County senior Quinn Neppl (23.2 ppg, 9 rpg, 3.4 spg); Richland senior Megan Roob (19 ppg, 5 rpg); junior Brenna Stroklund (16.1 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 3.8 bpg) from Kenmare; Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood junior Allison Undlin (18.9 ppg, 10 rpg, 3.8 bpg) and Beach senior Madi Wilhelmi (17 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 3 spg).

