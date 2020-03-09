Shiloh sails into Region 5 semifinals

It was obvious from the outset that Wilton-Wing did not want to engage in a footrace with Shiloh Christian, and for good reason.

Shiloh set the tempo and romped to a 70-41 victory in Monday's opening game of the Region 5 boys basketball tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.

Rebounds and takeaways fed Shiloh's game-turning 21-4 second-quarter run that allowed the Skyhawks to build a 38-21 halftime lead.

The Skyhawks netted three fast-break baskets and a trio of 3-pointers in that sequence. Junior guard Luke Wanzek was smack dab in the middle of it all with two fast-break layups and two treys to close the half.

Shiloh finished the game with 10-for-19 sharpshooting on 3-pointers, including a 6-for-7 performance by senior guard Trey Brunelle.

The final numbers were just what a team with a quick-hitting mentality needs. Shiloh had 17 takeaways, 40 rebounds and a healthy .519 field goal percentage.

Brunelle finished with 20 points, as did Jaden Mitzel, a 6-foot-2 senior who worked the inside for 20 points and 12 rebounds. Mitzel swished nine of 16 shots.

Brunelle, a smooth-shooting 5-11 guard, said Monday's effort was a pretty typical game for the Skyhawks, now 16-6.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}