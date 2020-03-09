Shiloh sails into Region 5 semifinals

It was obvious from the outset that Wilton-Wing did not want to engage in a footrace with Shiloh Christian, and for good reason.
Shiloh set the tempo and romped to a 70-41 victory in Monday's opening game of the Region 5 boys basketball tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.
Rebounds and takeaways fed Shiloh's game-turning 21-4 second-quarter run that allowed the Skyhawks to build a 38-21 halftime lead.
The Skyhawks netted three fast-break baskets and a trio of 3-pointers in that sequence. Junior guard Luke Wanzek was smack dab in the middle of it all with two fast-break layups and two treys to close the half.
Shiloh finished the game with 10-for-19 sharpshooting on 3-pointers, including a 6-for-7 performance by senior guard Trey Brunelle.
The final numbers were just what a team with a quick-hitting mentality needs. Shiloh had 17 takeaways, 40 rebounds and a healthy .519 field goal percentage.
Brunelle finished with 20 points, as did Jaden Mitzel, a 6-foot-2 senior who worked the inside for 20 points and 12 rebounds. Mitzel swished nine of 16 shots.
Brunelle, a smooth-shooting 5-11 guard, said Monday's effort was a pretty typical game for the Skyhawks, now 16-6.
"(Transition basketball) is usually what we want to do this year. We knew at the start of the year that we wanted to move the ball," he said.
What wasn't normal was the turnover count. The Shiloh offense was laden down with 20 giveaways, 10 in each half.
"Usually we don't turn the ball over that much," Brunelle said.
For balance, he pointed to a particularly bright spot. The Skyhawks shot 57 percent in the first half and concluded the day at 52 percent.
"That's one of our best games field-goal shooting-wise," Brunelle observed.
Brunelle's fluid shooting motion makes it appear that 3-pointers are effortless for him. He said Monday's flurry of six 3-pointers wasn't an everyday experience, however.
"I'll make a three here or there, then I'll have those games where I get on streaks," he noted.
With the win, Shiloh moves into tonight's 6 p.m. semifinal against New Salem-Almont, 16-7. NSA advanced with a 55-44 quarterfinal win over Garrison.
Freshman guard Trey Koski was Wilton-Wing's bright spot with team highs of 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Miner season ends at 7-15.