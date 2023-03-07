Shiloh Christian used their inside game to open up the perimeter.

One day after an early blitz of outside shots helped open up the lane, the Skyhawks flipped the script.

Atticus Wilkinson and Jay Wanzek combined for 12 points in the paint early on, helping spark No. 4-ranked Shiloh Christian to an early lead.

Later, Isaac Emmel hit seven three-pointers as the Skyhawks advanced to the Region 5 title game with a 73-36 semifinal victory over Washburn at the St. Mary’s gym.

“We asked the guards to try to zone in early and get Atticus and Jay some touches inside. I thought our guards did a really nice job, particularly in the first half, of getting those guys the ball,” Shiloh coach Brad Miller said

“Then we started getting our outside shots going. Isaac started hitting some shots.”

“We came in knowing that we had some bigger guys than they did, so that was our first-half plan. Feed the posts and let them go to work,” Emmel said. “The second half, they started to double down and gave us guards some nice three-point looks and we were able to knock them down.”

The Skyhawks opened the game with 16 straight points and built a 19-2 lead. They led 38-15 at the intermission.

“Yesterday we came out really flat and we weren’t proud of that. But today we came out and had a completely different mentality and came out really strong,” Emmel said.

Emmel led four Skyhawks in double figures with 21 points. Wilkinson added 14, Wanzek 13 and Carter Englund 10.

“It always feels good when they’re going down but I I’m not hitting, I’m not getting mad at myself, I’m not getting mad at teammates,” Emmel said. “If I’m not hitting I’ll find the other guards because I know one of them is or one of the posts is doing really good.”

The Skyhawks (19-4) made things tough on Washburn’s Alex Retterath and Parker Jacobson, who led the Cardinals to a quarterfinal win over Wilton-Wing.

“Isaac and Kyler Klein did a whale of a job on defense on Retterath and Jacobson. I’m real proud of how good those two played on defense,” Miller said. “They really locked those guys down and they’re both really good players.”

Retterath led the Cardinals (11-12) with eight points and Jacobson hot two three-pointers for six points.

“Both of them are amazing players and really good shooters,” Emmel said. “The main thing we tried to do is just not let them get the ball and if they did get the ball, just pressure them as hard as we could and not let them get any easy shots off.”

Washburn will take on Flasher at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Region 5 third-place game.

Shiloh Christian will square off with Garrison at 7:30 p.m. in the title game, with the winner advancing to the state Class B tournament.