Shiloh's Mitzel holding out hope state 'B' still gets played

Jaden Mitzel was right where you’d expect him to be on Saturday – at the YMCA getting shots up.
Even with the Class B boys state tournament suspended on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Shiloh Christian multi-sport standout was trying to stay sharp.
“Just needed to get in the gym, get in a workout and a run,” Mitzel said. “It’s a weird time right now. Figured I’d go to the Y and keep working on my game.”
Mitzel, among many others, is holding out hope the state tournament, which was supposed to begin Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center, will still be played. A grassroots-style push on social media, plus a more organized attempt at a Hail Mary pass of sorts, are being attempted to bring the tournament back to life.
“I’m just going to hope and pray that somehow, someway it all works out so that we can play,” Mitzel said. “It’s a tough situation, we all understand that. It’s just kind of unfair that, you know, we put in a lot of time and effort to earn the right to play in the state tournament, then all of the sudden it’s taken away. It’s just really frustrating.
“You’re kind of like, ‘Wow, did that really happen?’ Well, I guess it kinda did.”
Originally, the Skyhawks (18-6) the No. 5 seed for the tournament, were to face Hillsboro-Central Valley (20-4) on Thursday. No team was tested throughout the season like Shiloh, which played five of the seven teams to make state, including HCV. The Skyhawks beat New Town (54-50, Jan. 25) and Rugby (66-64), and lost to Beulah (60-50, Jan. 10), Hillsboro-Central Valley (53-49, Feb. 15) and Four Winds-Minnewaukan (65-63, Feb. 22).
Mitzel was all-in for a challenging slate tournament.
“I absolutely loved it that coach (Brad Miller) did that. It was awesome. We played five of the seven teams in the state tournament. I bet no other team has ever done that before,” Mitzel said. “Playing all those great teams prepared us really well. When you’re playing so many great teams, you know you’re probably going lose a few here and there but it only makes you better.”
The grueling gauntlet appeared to have the desired effect.
In their 5-0 run through the District 9 and Region 5 tournaments, the Skyhawks won by an average of 19.8 points per game.
“You get into March and any team can win the tournament,” Mitzel said. “I’m not saying we’d have won it, every team that makes it to state is very good, but I know we were confident as a team and we were totally looking forward to playing in the state tournament.”
For seniors like Mitzel, Trey Brunelle, Cole Walth, Josh Lardy, William Bryant, Garret Benson and Johnathon Largo, the sudden and unexpected end to their careers is what they were struggling with most.
“It’s tough to even wrap your mind around it. Had we known that the region tournament was our last game, you can kind of deal with that and understand it,” Mitzel said. “With this, there’s no closure. Honestly, I still don’t think it’s totally hit me.”
If their high school careers are in fact over, Mitzel has plenty to look forward to. A lock all-state selection and potential Mr. Basketball nominee after averaging 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists per game, the versatile 6-foot-2 performer will play basketball and baseball next season at Bismarck State College. Also an all-state football player at Shiloh, he said staying home to play hoops was an easy decision.
“When I stepped on the court (at BSC), I just felt right away that’s where I wanted to be. It felt like home,” said Mitzel, who plans to study aviation in college. “They have great coaches, they know how to win. I’m excited about playing there.”
Before any of that, he’s hoping to suit up at least one more time for the Skyhawks.
“We’re still going to school, going to church. People are going to restaurants, going to the mall,” Mitzel said. “If we’re still doing all that, it seems like we could still play basketball. I know we’d play anywhere or anytime. I guess we’ll see what happens.”
