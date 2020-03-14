Shiloh's Mitzel holding out hope state 'B' still gets played

Jaden Mitzel was right where you’d expect him to be on Saturday – at the YMCA getting shots up.

Even with the Class B boys state tournament suspended on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Shiloh Christian multi-sport standout was trying to stay sharp.

“Just needed to get in the gym, get in a workout and a run,” Mitzel said. “It’s a weird time right now. Figured I’d go to the Y and keep working on my game.”

Mitzel, among many others, is holding out hope the state tournament, which was supposed to begin Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center, will still be played. A grassroots-style push on social media, plus a more organized attempt at a Hail Mary pass of sorts, are being attempted to bring the tournament back to life.

“I’m just going to hope and pray that somehow, someway it all works out so that we can play,” Mitzel said. “It’s a tough situation, we all understand that. It’s just kind of unfair that, you know, we put in a lot of time and effort to earn the right to play in the state tournament, then all of the sudden it’s taken away. It’s just really frustrating.

“You’re kind of like, ‘Wow, did that really happen?’ Well, I guess it kinda did.”