Shiloh rolls to Region 5 championship

Everything was going perfectly for Shiloh Christian in the first quarter.

They even got a glimpse of their secret weapon – 6-foot-7 senior Carter Englund draining three-pointers from the top of the key.

“We didn’t know that was coming out of him,” Shiloh Christian coach Brad Miller said.

The Skyhawks blitzed Wilton-Wing, shooting the lights out in the early going of the Region 5 championship game at St. Mary’s.

Shiloh outscored the Miners 23-4 over the first eight minutes and opened the game on a 34-8 run.

The Skyhawks hit nine first-half three-pointers in racing out to a 26-point lead on the No. 1-seeded Miners. They went on to a 64-48 win Thursday night that sends Shiloh to the state Class B tournament next week in Minot.

Englund, with his injured knee ensconced in a brace, took the opportunity to drain three three-pointers from the outside in helping Shiloh Christian jump out to a big early lead.

“I had been working on just shooting some threes because I wasn’t going to be able to drive as effectively,” Englund said. “I came out and they were going in, so I don’t know what else to say, I guess.”

Shiloh also frustrated the Miners early, limiting them to a pair of first-quarter field goals.

“We wanted to come out firing right away,” Englund said. “We wanted to come out, punch them in the mouth and just try to jump out to an early lead and then just try to hold on to it.”

“We challenged our guys to try to go out and win this game with defense and we really played some good defense,” Miller said.

“We adjusted our matchups a little bit and tried to take advantage of what we could do with our matchups and offensively we were playing through our bigs.”

“We weren’t doing anything special, it’s just heart,” Englund said. “We just wanted it. Coach talked in the locker room before the game about you’ve got to want it more than anybody else on the court and tonight we did.”

“You can’t get down that many points to a team like that and expect to come back and win it,” Wilton-Wing coach Scott Wolff said. “I still thought we had a chance, but everything just went wrong for us that first quarter.

“We got in a panic mode because everything they shot, it went in. I mean, five bank shots from three-point land … I hadn’t seen that all year long from those guys. I watched so much film and I never had even seen (Englund) shoot a three-pointer.”

The Skyhawks led 39-22 at the break, but the game was far from over.

“In the first half, we couldn’t miss,” Miller said. “We were hitting everything and we told our kids at halftime, you better come out and play some defense because we’re probably not going to shoot that good in the second half.”

The Miners outscored the second-seeded Skyhawks 17-10 in the third quarter to pull within 49-39 going to the fourth quarter. They got within five points, trailing 50-45 after a Cael Hilzendeger basket with 5:32 remaining.

“You’ve got to give them credit,” Miller said “They came out in the second half and really battled and got back in the game. We’re just happy we came out with a win.”

“They’re a great team,” Englund said. “We knew they were going to go on a few runs but we didn’t get fazed by it. We stuck it out and got the win.”

Shiloh Christian closed the game on a 14-3 run to ice the win.

“We played well down the stretch,” Miller said. “We put Carter back in the game and he kind of settled us down and helped us get through it.”

“We just tried to grind it out the last four minutes. Try to win with our defense,” Englund said.

“It took so much to get it down to that I think we ran out of gas,” Wolff said.

Englund and Jay Wanzek led the Skyhawks with 14 points apiece. MaBahi Baker added 11. Shiloh connected on 12 three-pointers in the contest, led by Englund with three.

Hilzendeger had a game-high 18 points and Trey Koski 14 to lead the Miners (18-6).

“It was one of those nights. It just did not go our way,” Wolff said. “But I give these kids so much credit. They could have completely rolled over. We fought, and that’s what they do. We fought all the way back, we got it to a five-point game. We had a chance, but we got tired.

“These kids left it all on the floor. That’s all I could ask. We had a tremendous season. We weren’t supposed to be in this game. They’ve accomplished so much. It’s been 20 years since we had a team like this in Wilton. They left it on the floor. We might not have got them tonight but they left it on the floor. Somebody had to go home tonight and unfortunately it’s us.”

Shiloh qualified for its fifth straight state Class B appearance, including the 2020 season in which the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. The Skyhawks have 16 state berths since 1996.

Third place

Standing Rock 76, Garrison 68

John Luger scored 9 of his 19 points in the second quarter as Standing Rock outscored Garrison 23-10 to build a 10-point halftime lead.

The Warriors closed the season with a 76-68 win over the Troopers in the third-place game.

Luger led three Warriors in double figures with 19. Ty Giroux added 16 and Carter Harrison 12. Standing Rock (19-5) used a 16-7 fourth-quarter run to push its lead to 17 points at 74-57 before holding off a late comeback bid by the Troopers (14-11).

Connor Kerzmann and Little Hail Perkins paced Garrison with 16 point apiece. Tyler Syvertson added 14.

