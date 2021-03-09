Shiloh rolls past Standing Rock into Region 5 tournament title game

Carter Englund got his hands on the basketball early and often.
That’s usually a good sign for the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks.
Englund scored seven of the Skyhawks’ first 10 points on Tuesday night, helping power Shiloh Christian to a 77-47 victory over Standing Rock in the semifinals of the Region 5 tournament at the St. Mary’s gym.
“We just ran our regular offense, pounded it inside. It seemed like that was what was working in the first half,” said the Skyhawks’ 6-foot-6 junior post player. “I just pinned my guy, my boys got it to me and I went to work. They did a great job passing it in to me. Just pound it inside, try to make a move, try to finish at the rim.
"They were falling today.”
Englund and Luke Wanzek provided all of the scoring in the first quarter as Shiloh jumped out to a 15-9 lead after the opening frame. Wanzek hit two of his three 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes.
“He’s a great shooter. We’re lucky to have him on our team,” Englund said.
Shiloh (14-9) led from wire to wire in earning a spot in Thursday night’s title game. Wanzek finished with a game-high 25 points while Englund added 20.
“We’ve got a nice inside-outside game,” Shiloh coach Brad Miller said. “We’ve got a couple big guys and we’ve got some nice shooters outside so we like to spread it around and try to get the ball to the guy that’s open. The team’s pretty unselfish and I thought they did a really good job executing that.”
The Skyhawks opened the second quarter on a 13-5 run to take a 28-14 lead over the Warriors.
Shiloh’s defense frustrated Standing Rock all night.
“Defensively, I thought we did an excellent job. We really guarded their 3-point shooters. I thought our guys did a nice job in that area,” Miller said.
The Warriors were held to 19 field goals, all of them two-pointers.
“We probably could have boxed out a bit better, so we’ve got to clean that up but otherwise we’re pretty happy with the way we played,” Miller said.
While Englund and Wanzek did most of the damage, combining for 45 points, the Skyhawks spread the scoring around as 12 different players contributed in the scorebook.
“Defensively I was really happy with our effort,” Miller said. “Offensively, we did a pretty good job. There were a few shots that probably weren’t the best selections but overall they did a good job.”
A 20-7 surge by the Skyhawks in the third quarter pushed their lead to 26 points at 56-30 and they went on to post a 30-point win.
“At this time of the year it’s basically win or go home, so you’ve got to bring it every night and hope you can move on,” Miller said.
Standing Rock (10-10) was paced by senior Dayne Abbey’s 16 points and sophomore John Luger’s 11.
With the win, Shiloh Christian moves on to the regional championship game and a rematch with Flasher on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
“We’ve played Flasher twice this year. They beat us down at their place during the regular season and we beat them in the district championship but they were short two guys,” Miller said. “We’re not resting on any of that because we know it’s going to be a battle on Thursday night. We’re not taking anything for granted.”