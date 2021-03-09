Shiloh rolls past Standing Rock into Region 5 tournament title game

Carter Englund got his hands on the basketball early and often.

That’s usually a good sign for the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks.

Englund scored seven of the Skyhawks’ first 10 points on Tuesday night, helping power Shiloh Christian to a 77-47 victory over Standing Rock in the semifinals of the Region 5 tournament at the St. Mary’s gym.

“We just ran our regular offense, pounded it inside. It seemed like that was what was working in the first half,” said the Skyhawks’ 6-foot-6 junior post player. “I just pinned my guy, my boys got it to me and I went to work. They did a great job passing it in to me. Just pound it inside, try to make a move, try to finish at the rim.

"They were falling today.”

Englund and Luke Wanzek provided all of the scoring in the first quarter as Shiloh jumped out to a 15-9 lead after the opening frame. Wanzek hit two of his three 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes.

“He’s a great shooter. We’re lucky to have him on our team,” Englund said.

Shiloh (14-9) led from wire to wire in earning a spot in Thursday night’s title game. Wanzek finished with a game-high 25 points while Englund added 20.