Shiloh pulls out OT win over Garrison

With 10 seconds left in a tie game, Shiloh Christian had one final possession with a chance to win in regulation.

The Skyhawks couldn’t come up with the game-winner on their final possession. But given four extra minutes, No. 2-seeded Shiloh closed out a 63-53 overtime victory over Garrison on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Region 5 tournament at St. Mary’s.

“They were a little dejected that they didn’t win in regulation but I said hey we’ll just win in overtime,” Skyhawks coach Brad Miller said.

“We had to put it behind us. Just get it done in overtime,” said junior center Jay Wanzek. “We had to keep our heads, play smart, knock down shots. And hit free throws.”

Shiloh did just that, outscoring the Troopers 12-2 over the extra four minutes to advance to Thursday’s regional championship game.

Wanzek scored 21 points to lead three players in double figures for Shiloh.

“Jay had a great game,” Miller said. “We were trying to get it in to him when we thought there was a mismatch there. The kids did a pretty good job of feeding him. Both him and Atticus Wilkinson did a whale of a job on the rebounds. We were really happy with everybody’s effort.”

Isaac Emmel and Kyler Klein combined for three early three-pointers as the Skyhawks opened up a 23-10 lead midway through the second quarter.

But the Troopers, led by Connor Kerzmann, battled back. Kerzmann had 14 of his game-high 23 points after the intermission as Garrison erased an eight-point halftime deficit.

“We got it going at the start. Connor, he brought the game back but we got it done in overtime,” Wanzek said. “We knew it was going to be a good competition. We just had to fight until the end. Glad we came out on top.”

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Miller said. “We played them earlier in the year and they didn’t have their big guy and that’s when Carter had both legs. So we knew this was going to be a dogfight all the way.”

Shiloh, ranked No.10 in the final Class B poll of the season, rook a 51-47 lead after Wanzek completed a three-point play with 2:22 remaining in regulation.

Braxton Iglehart hit a jumper in the lane with 2:07 to go and Kerzmann tied it up on a drive to the basket with 30 seconds left.

“You have to give kudos to Garrison,” Miller said “They’re a nice team. That Kerzmann is really a special talent. He’s only a junior so we’ll have to contend with him again next year.”

The Skyhawks scored the first four points of the overtime on an Emmel drive though the paint. His attempt at a three-point play failed when his free throw attempt was off buy Klein tipped the rebound back in for a 55-51 lead.

Shiloh held Garrison without a field goal in the overtime, allowing only a pair of Kerzmann free throws.

“We had to stop Kerzmann because he’s a great player and we had to stop their big man because he was hurting us a bit inside too,” Wanzek said.

Wanzek (21) was joined in double figures by Emmel (14) and Klein (12). Wilkinson added eight.

Shiloh Christian (20-4) has won 16 of its last 18 games, the two losses coming to No. 1-ranked Four Winds-Minnewakan and Thursday’s title-game opponent, Wilton-Wing.

Kerzmann (23) was the lone double-digit scorer for the Troopers (14-10). Brady Nornberg added nine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0