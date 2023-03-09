The shots were not falling at their usual rate.

But defense and rebounding helped Shiloh Christian lock up another Region 5 championship.

The No. 4-ranked Skyhawks pulled away over the final eight minutes to defeat No. 9-ranked Garrison 63-46 in the regional tournament title game on Thursday at St. Mary’s High School.

“We just had to play lockdown defense, had to make sure we had a lot of help and then some shots started falling,” said Shiloh senior forward Jay Wanzek.

Garrison trailed by only five points after a Lane Aasand three-pointer with 1:17 left in the third quarter.

But the Skyhawks reeled off an 18-7 run, taking a 53-37 lead with 3:15 to go.

“I didn’t think our offense was quite executing right tonight but our defense was sure there,” Shiloh coach Brad Miller said.

The Skyhawks built a 20-point advantage after a Wanzek three-point play and a free throw by Caden Englund with 1:38 to go made it 59-39.

“Our defense was way better than it was last time,” Englund said. “We locked down tonight. We made sure to make an effort to lock down (Connor) Kerzmann and (Braxton) Iglehart.”

Shiloh held Kerzmann, the region’s senior athlete of the year, to 12 points and Igelhart to 10.

“We put Isaac Emmel on Kerzmann tonight and he did a whale of a job,” Miller said. “He held Kerzmann to two points in the first half and I think he had six free throws in the second half so he only had three field goals. Isaac played a whale of a defensive game. We had Kyler on Inglehart and he did a great job on him, too.”

Wanzek and Englund each posted a double-double for Shiloh. Wanzek finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds, eight of them on the offensive side. Englund added 13 points and 10 boards.

“I thought we did a pretty good job of rebounding,” Miller said. “We did give up a couple of offensive boards to them but overall we have to be happy with our effort on that part of it too.”

Kyler Klein and Isaac Emmel each hit clutch three-pointers in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter to help the Skyhawks stretch the lead out and take command.

“Really, I thought one of the key parts in the second half was when Kyler Klein attacked and got a couple of shots to fall. And then Isaac started to hit some shots too,” Miller said.

“It was nice for them to start hitting some shots. It just worked out,” Wanzek said.

“We had to make our free throws down the stretch, get good shots on offense, move it around, get the best shot we could,” Englund said.

Wanzek and Englund led a balanced Skyhawks attack with 13 points apiece. Klein added 11, Emmel 10 and Atticus Wilkinson nine, despite some early foul trouble.

“Not having him was a little tough but we managed to get it done with a lot of help-side defense, a ton of back-side help,” Wanzek said.

Kerzmann and Brady Norenberg scored 12 points apiece to lead Garrison (20-4). Iglehart added 10.

“Garrison’s a very good team,” Miller said. “We brought a really good defensive effort.

“They were playing pretty good defense, too. That’s probably why our offense wasn’t working very good either. We just ended up hitting some more shots.”

With the victory, the Skyhawks locked up a spot in the state Class B tournament next week at the Bismarck Event Center.

Flasher 68, Washburn 59

Javin Friesz scored 27 points, becoming the Flasher Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer in the process.

The Bulldogs defeated Washburn 68-59 in the third-place game.

Flasher started strong, building a 24-9 lead early in the second quarter.

The Cardinals battled back, tying the game at 34-34 on a Dylan Eckel three-pointer with 6:50 left in the third quarter.

But Flasher reeled off eight consecutive points to regain the momentum and went on to pick up their 14th victory of the season.

Friesz broke the Bulldogs’ all-time record of 1,530 points, held by Taylor Krenz.

Seven different players scored for Flasher (14-12), with Joey Richter adding 15 and Grant Hauge 11.

Eckel finished with 18 points to lead Washburn (11-13). Alex Retterath added 15, Jack Retterath 10 and Ethan Retterath nine.