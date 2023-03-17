It took four extra minutes, but the wait was worth it for Shiloh Christian.

The No. 2-seeded Skyhawks earned a spot in the state Class B championship game with a 65-61 overtime victory over No. 3 seed Beulah on Friday night at the Bismarck Event Center.

Braylen Schirado’s three-pointer with nine seconds remaining sent the game into overtime, with Beulah storming back from a 10-point deficit in the final three and a half minutes.

As the Skyhawks prepared for the extra session, Brad Miller’s message to his team was simple.

“Obviously, Beulah had taken the momentum away from us,” the Shiloh coach said. “I just told the kids, we get to play four more minutes of state tournament basketball. Isn’t this great?

“I said just relax, all you have to do is go out there and play good defense, rebound, limit them to one shot and then go out and execute our offense and we’ll be just fine.”

Atticus Wilkinson hit a pair of free throws, Kyler Klein tied the game at 61-61 with 1:39 left in overtime, Jay Wanzek sank the go-ahead jumper with 46 seconds left and iced the game with one of two free throws with 2.6 seconds remaining. And Caden Englund came up with a clutch steal on defense that set up Wanzek’s free throw to make it a two-possession lead.

“At the end of the game, we kind of got out of what we were doing,” Englund said. “We couldn’t really break their press. We got a little out of it but we kept our composure.”

“We made some lazy plays at the end, including myself, threw away the ball. We just had to lock in for overtime and we got it done in the end,” Wanzek said.

Defense was the key in overtime for Shiloh, as the Skyhawks outscored Beulah 7-3 in the extra session.

“We had to play great defense. No open looks,” Englund said. “On offense, get it down to Jay and Atticus. That’s what worked.”

“We had to get all the rebounds, couldn’t let them get any second chances. And then hit some free throws,” Wanzek said. “We had to play lock down defense. We obviously didn’t do a perfect job, they hit some crazy shots and kudos to them for that. We had to keep locking down on defense.”

Beulah’s full-court pressure made things tough on Shiloh near the end of regulation. Trace Beauchamp’s jumper capped an 11-2 run that pulled the Miners within one at 56-55 with 36 seconds to go. After a Kyler Klein putback gave Shiloh a three-point lead with 21 seconds left, Schirado’s third three-pointer of the game forced OT.

Shiloh led by as many as 12 points in the second half and held a double-digit lead with 3:3 to go.

“We got ourselves behind the 8 ball a little bit and had to exert a lot of energy to get back,” Beulah coach Jeremy Brandt said. “Some kids made some great plays on both ends, made some big shots.

“We really exerted a lot of energy to come back and I don’t know if we were a little tired at the end.”

Wanzek scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Atticus Wilkinson had a team-high 21 points and six boards inside for the Skyhawks.

“We didn’t execute our defensive game plan well,” Brandt said. “We were going to give some more help from our guards in the post and we didn’t do a very good job of that and that really hurt us. We gave up a lot of paint points to those two.

“That was the difference to me, was their presence in the post. We just had trouble stopping them there.”

The Skyhawks avenged a 61-56 road loss against the Miners in January.

“I think we played a great game until the last two or three minutes (of regulation),” Englund said. “We played good defense. Got open looks on offense, fed the ball down low.”

“We play Beulah every year. They match up really well with us,” Miller said. “They’ve got two bigs like we do, they have some good guards that are really athletic and can shoot. We knew it was going to be a dogfight.”

Trace Beauchamp scored a game-high 24 points – including four three-pointers – to lead Beulah. Schirado finished with 19 and Bennett Larson 15.

“We’re very evenly matched,” Brandt said. “They made a few more plays than we did tonight. They outrebounded us and that probably hurt us as well. And I think the points in the paint were the difference. We didn’t put up enough fight or resistance down there like we needed to.”

Klein added 16 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out five assists and had two steals. Englund had eight points, including Shiloh’s first two baskets of the night, and the late defensive play.

“It was really a team effort,” Miller said. “We didn’t go very far on the bench. We only played seven guys but everybody that was in there contributed. Jay and Atticus scored some big buckets for us, our guards did a pretty good job of defending. Have to give Beulah some credit – they’ve got some really good guards there.”

Beulah will take on De Lacs-Burington in the third-place game on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Shiloh Christian will make its second state tournament championship game appearance, taking on No. 1 seed Central Cass at 8 p.m. The Skyhawks will be looking to win their first state title. Shiloh finished as Class B runners-up in 2019, falling to Thompson in overtime.

“I’m super excited,” Englund said. “That’s a thing not a lot of people get to do. I’m excited.”

“It’s crazy. Hopefully we can bring one home for Shiloh,” Wanzek said.