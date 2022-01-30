Shiloh hands No. 3 Rugby first loss

Grace Kelly helped deliver a big victory for Shiloh Christian.

The 6-foot senior forward scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Skyhawks pull out a 56-52 victory over previously-unbeaten, No. 3-ranked Rugby on Saturday at Leach Gymnasium.

“(Dedra Wood) and Hailey (Quam) are our leading scorers and they were out with fouls so I felt like someone needed to step up and score a little bit,” Kelly said.

“Grace is a great player,” Skyhawks coach Dan Seifert said “You don’t see it a lot in the boxscores, but she sees the court so well. She’s a great passer, sees the court real well. … Grace is a leader out there and she does a great job of leading on the floor.”

Shiloh led most of the way until the Panthers closed the third quarter on an 11-0 run, turning a nine-point deficit into a 34-32 lead heading into the final period.

“They had a lot of momentum and I think we were able to keep our composure and keep the lead between one and two points,” Kelly said. “I think if they would have gotten up by six, it would have been harder to fight back.”

Kelly’s jumper early in the fourth gave Shiloh a 36-35 lead, and she sank 6 of 8 free throws down the stretch to help the Skyhawks hold on.

The game was tied three times in the fourth quarter and the lead changed hands six times in the second half.

“Our girls fought hard throughout the whole game,” Seifert said. “I don’t think we’ve played as good on defense as we did tonight, I don’t think we’ve rebounded as hard as we did tonight.

“We knew coming in it was going to be a tough team we were going to face, it was going to be physical. We told the girls, don’t back down. You’ve got to keep going with them, got to keep playing hard, keep playing aggressive and that’s what we did.”

Two free throws by Mykell Heidlebaugh – who led all scorers with 25 points – gave Rugby a 43-42 lead with 4:15 to go.

Kelly hit three of four free throws on the next two possessions to push Shiloh in front 45-43.

A jumper by Heidlebaugh evened it up at 47-47 with 2:33 remaining.

Quam hit two jumpers during a 5-1 spurt that put the Skyhawks up 52-48 with two minutes left. Heidlebaugh converted a three-point play to pull the Panthers within one at 52-51 with 1:14 to go.

Kelly hit two free throws with 1:02 remaining, making it a three-point game. Heidlebaugh hit one of two free throws, making it 54-52 with 45 seconds on the clock before Quam – who led Shiloh with 16 points – hit a pair of free throws with 2 seconds left to make it a four-point game at 56-52.

“It’s funny because I give her a bad time in practice all the time because she’s not the greatest free throw shooter, but when it counts, that’s when it matters,” Seifert said. “And she knocked them in when it counted.”

The Panthers (14-1) shook off a slow start, scoring only four points in the second quarter and trailing 23-15 at the intermission.

“Our girls came to play,” Rugby coach Jen Brossart said. “We weren’t going to lay down and die. We came out a little rusty in the first half, mainly the second quarter, but I was proud of our girls. We fought back.”

The Panthers scored 37 points in the second half and got back into the game with a late third-quarter surge.

“We got more aggressive,” Brossart said. “We’ve been aggressive all year and today we kind of sat back and were just looking for outside shots. I’m like, hey guys, we’ve got to do what got us here. Get aggressive, get to the basket and score and if you get fouled, great.

“That ended up happening, we ended up getting some and-ones. We’ve got to nail those free throws down. We’re generally a good free throw shooting team. Tonight, we didn’t have that little pop. That’s OK. We’ll get better.”

Heidlebaugh led Rugby with 25. Joey Wolf added nine and Joran Jundt seven.

The Skyhawks took the lead early thanks to their defense making things tough on the Panthers.

“We came out super strong especially denying passes, playing good help side,” Kelly said. “I think our defense is what really helped us in the first half. If we’re able to play intense the whole game, that can really put a lot of pressure on teams.”

Quam led three players in double figures for Shiloh with 16. Walth added 12 and Kelly 10.

It was a big win for the 15-4 Skyhawks, who came into the game with four losses, all coming against teams ranked in the state Class B poll. After losses to No. 2 Four Winds-Minnewaukan, No. 1 Kindred, No. 9 Linton-HMB and No. 5 Grafton, they broke through with a victory over the No. 3 Panthers.

“It’s one of those things where we’ve been knocking on the door – Four Winds was double overtime, Grafton we were ahead at halftime, Kindred we were down by three at halftime, so we were knocking on the door. Finally we kicked the door down, got that big win, that confidence now,” Seifert said.

The Skyhawks are off until Feb. 5, when they travel to Carrington. The Panthers visit Des Lacs-Burlington on Monday.

