Shiloh girls turned corner in midseason

Last week's do-or-die shot by Kelsey Mischel launched Shiloh Christian School into the state Class B girls basketball tournament for the fifth time in seven seasons.
Yet the Skyhawks' veteran coach, Daryl Bearstail, doesn't take trips to the state tournament for granted. He knows well the twists, turns and pitfalls the sport of basketball can throw at the unsuspecting. Thus he urged patience coming into what some observers expected to be a banner season.
His caution was well-founded. The Skyhawks, ranked 17th in the state and third in Region 5 in Hoopster's Class B preseason power poll, experienced growing pains.
Shiloh found itself with a pedestrian 7-5 record in mid-January. They've played to the tune of 10-2 since. That run lifted the Skyhawks into the state tournament for the seventh time. They'll play third-seeded and undefeated Trenton, 25-0 in today's 2:45 quarterfinal game in Grand Forks.
"There are a couple of things we're doing. We're doing a better job of taking care of the ball, and we're more patient on offense. ... That's the biggest thing, being more patient on offense," Bearstail said in assessing his team's turnaround.
"On defense we're playing a little bit smarter with our presses and halfcourt defenses. ... On both sides of the ball we've improved," he added.
Aside from execution, there are the intangibles.
"We've established pretty good chemistry with our girls. They've gotten a lot better from the first half of the season. ... It's taken awhile for us to get to know what our roles are, accepting our roles and buying into what we're doing," Bearstail observed.
The chemistry factor was affected by the graduation of established varsity players Olivia Martin and Allison Bearstail, Daryl's daughter.
"They were with the program quite awhile and did a real good job of leading. This year we came in with a lot of young players. Especially our guards were young," Bearstail noted.
Jacie Hall, a 6-foot-2 junior post, has developed into a force as the season has progressed. She's averaging 12 points and 8 rebounds per game, and scored a team-high 55 points in the Region 5 tournament.
"She's coming into a place where she's feeling confident in her ability. ... She's gotten a lot better from the first half of the season," Bearstail said.
Hall and Grace Kelly, a 5-11 sophomore forward, are both averaging in double figures. Kelly is the team's leading scorer at 14.5 points per game and averages 5.9 rebounds. She scored 41 points in the regional tournament.
Kennady Walth, a 5-3 sophomore; Mischel, a 5-4 senior, and Hannah Westin, a 5-4 freshman guard, rounded out the starting lineup during the regional tournament. They average 5.9, 6 and 6.8 points per game, respectively. Walth is the team leader in assists and steals, averaging 3.8 and 3, respectively, per game. Kelly is next with 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Hall is far and away the team's best shooter with 48.3 percent accuracy. She's the only Skyhawk above 40 percent on a team shooting 37.3 percent. Shiloh's sketchy shooting has been offset by defense. The Skyhawks are outscoring their opponents 53.6 to 45.4 points per game.
Aliya Schock, a 5-9 freshman; Dedra Wood, a 5-9 eighth-grader, and Emma Nelson, a 5-9 sophomore, have been the first players off the bench. Bearstail said the team's depth has improved as his reserves have gained experience.
"It's been a process throughout the season where their rotations have gotten longer as far as playing time," he said.
In today's first-round game, Shiloh is encountering the same team it lost to in last season's seventh-place state tournament game.
"I've seen them play a couple of times ... and they're pretty similar to us, actually, Bearstail said.
"They play a lot of zone defense and they have a girl (senior post Kella Norby) who's 6-2 or 6-3 inside. They have a two-time all-state point guard (5-7 senior Kaity Hove) who does a lot for them. ... She can score, she plays smart and she's athletic.
"Their twin sisters, a 2-guard (5-7 junior Alexa St. Pierre) and a forward (5-8 junior Alyssa St. Pierre) are both really good players. They're good shooters with good court sense."
In a nutshell: "They're a good team. ... They were at the state tournament last year. They have a good, veteran team and they play really well together," Bearstail noted.
Bearstail, obviously impressed with Trenton's abilities, said the Tigers are nonetheless a good draw in terms of team dynamics.
"I like this matchup because they're really similar to us. ... They play zone, and we faced a lot of zone this year in our district and regional games," he observed.
Let's go polling
Four ranked teams and three teams who received votes in the final state Class B media poll reached the state tournament.
The lone exception: Defending state champion and previously undefeated Kindred, which was upset by Central Cass in the Region 1 final.
Ranked teams that remain standing are No. 2 Langdon-Edmore-Munich, No. 3 Trenton, No. 4 Grafton and No. 8 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.
Qualifiers Rugby, Central Cass and Hettinger-Scranton received votes in the final poll. Shiloh Christian is the lone state qualifier to receive no voting support in the final poll.
Notes
Shiloh's previous state tournament appearances were in 2008, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. ... Shiloh has reached the state championship game twice. .... Minot Ryan defeated the Skyhawks 59-54 for the state title in 2014. ... Shiloh downed Watford City 45-40 to win the 2016 state championship. ... Only three schools represented at this year's state Class B tournament have previous titles. ... In addition to Shiloh in 2016, Grafton won in 2012 and Langdon captured the 2005 title.