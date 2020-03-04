Shiloh girls turned corner in midseason

Aside from execution, there are the intangibles.

"We've established pretty good chemistry with our girls. They've gotten a lot better from the first half of the season. ... It's taken awhile for us to get to know what our roles are, accepting our roles and buying into what we're doing," Bearstail observed.

The chemistry factor was affected by the graduation of established varsity players Olivia Martin and Allison Bearstail, Daryl's daughter.

"They were with the program quite awhile and did a real good job of leading. This year we came in with a lot of young players. Especially our guards were young," Bearstail noted.

Jacie Hall, a 6-foot-2 junior post, has developed into a force as the season has progressed. She's averaging 12 points and 8 rebounds per game, and scored a team-high 55 points in the Region 5 tournament.

"She's coming into a place where she's feeling confident in her ability. ... She's gotten a lot better from the first half of the season," Bearstail said.

Hall and Grace Kelly, a 5-11 sophomore forward, are both averaging in double figures. Kelly is the team's leading scorer at 14.5 points per game and averages 5.9 rebounds. She scored 41 points in the regional tournament.