Shiloh faces stiff test at state B against No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan

A demanding schedule helped prepare Shiloh Christian for the postseason.
Now as the Skyhawks head to the state Class B tournament, they’re about to meet some familiar faces.
“We’ve played a tough schedule this year,” Skyhawks coach Brad Miller said. “I think we’ve played the toughest schedule in the state. We’re battle-tested and ready to go.”
The Skyhawks (15-9) repeated as Region 5 champions and while they head to Minot with the fewest wins and most losses of any team in the tournament field, they feel right at home tangling with the top teams in the state.
After all, they’ve already played five of the other seven teams competing for a state title this weekend at the Minot State Dome.
Shiloh Christian went 2-3 during the regular season against teams that went on to win their region championship – beating Rugby and Powers Lake and losing to Kindred, Four Winds-Minnewaukan and Dickinson Trinity.
With most of last season’s roster having graduated, Miller wanted to play a challenging schedule.
“We had eight seniors last year,” he said. “We lost a lot of guys. I thought we needed to play a tough schedule to get the guys ready to play this time of the year.
“We had one full-time starter back – Carter Englund started all year for us and Luke (Wanzek) started some games. Otherwise we had a whole new team and guys moving up from the JV and C teams. We were trying to put it together and trying to jell.”
The Skyhawks went 15-9 against a schedule in which they played only two games against teams that finished with losing records. They played one .500 team – Standing Rock – three times.
Other than that, 19 of Shiloh’s 24 games were against teams that finished with winning records.
They played six teams ranked in the final Class B poll – with wins over No. 6 Beulah and No. 8 Powers Lake.
Their nine losses came against six teams ranked or receiving votes in the final state poll – No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan, No. 3 Enderlin, No. 5 Dickinson Trinity, No. 7 Langdon-Edmore-Munich and Kindred (RV) and Flasher (RV).
Overall, Shiloh finished with a winning record against a schedule in which their opponents finished with a .688 winning percentage (372-169). Their losses came against nine teams – including a Rapid City Christian team that went 16-6 in South Dakota – that won nearly 80 percent of their games (163-43, .791). Their wins came against teams that went 209-126 (.623).
Englund, a 6-foot-6 forward, and Luke Wanzek, a 6-2 senior guard, have led the way, especially in the postseason.
“They both have had a really great year, they’ve been solid for us all year,” Miller said. “There was a little stretch there toward the end of the regular season where both of them were hurt – Carter missed a few games and Luke played through an injury – but both are healthy now and in good shape.”
Wanzek leads the Skyhawks in scoring, averaging 18 points per game. He’s third on the team in rebounding (6.0) and leads the way in assists (5.0) and steals (4.0).
Englund leads Shiloh with 8 rebounds per game to go along with 13 points per outing.
MaBahi Baker, a 5-11 junior guard, adds nine points per game. Jay Wanzek, a 6-5 sophomore center, adds seven rebounds per game, second on the team.
Shiloh is one of four teams – along with EKM, FW-M and Rugby – who are returning to the state tournament after missing out on a chance to play in the state B last spring when it was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We didn’t really talk about not playing last year,” Miller said. “It’s a different team, a different year. We were going to let them go do their own thing.”
The Skyhawks will open the state tournament with a rematch of the regular-season finale, when Four Winds-Minnewaukan visited Bismarck and the Indians took advantage of a slow offensive start by Shiloh to post a 61-45 victory.
“Four Winds is the No. 1-ranked team in the state for a reason,” Miller said. “They have a lot of experienced kids, kids who have been starting for three or four years.
“We don’t feel like we played very well last time. We’ll have to play better to have a chance.”
They’ll also have to contend with the Indians’ Bronson Walter, a 6-10 senior center who averages 13.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
“He’s probably one of the biggest guys in Class B,” Miller said. “He’s 6-foot-10, over 300 pounds, it’s hard to try to get around him, hard to box him out. We provided a lot of help on him last time. We’ll see what we come up with this time.”
The Indians have a lot of offensive weapons, including junior guard Jayden Yankton (16.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and senior guard JaeShaun Shaw (13.7 ppg, 2.6 apg, 2.3 spg). Four Winds-Minnewaukan is averaging 76.8 points per game.
The Skyhawks know what they have to do to have success against state tournament-quality teams.
“We have to play at the top of our game on defense,” Miller said. “All the teams at state are good. If you don’t play hard on defense for 32 minutes, you’re going to go home with a loss. We have to execute our offensive system and have good shot selection. One of the big keys is taking good shots.”