Shiloh faces stiff test at state B against No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan

A demanding schedule helped prepare Shiloh Christian for the postseason.

Now as the Skyhawks head to the state Class B tournament, they’re about to meet some familiar faces.

“We’ve played a tough schedule this year,” Skyhawks coach Brad Miller said. “I think we’ve played the toughest schedule in the state. We’re battle-tested and ready to go.”

The Skyhawks (15-9) repeated as Region 5 champions and while they head to Minot with the fewest wins and most losses of any team in the tournament field, they feel right at home tangling with the top teams in the state.

After all, they’ve already played five of the other seven teams competing for a state title this weekend at the Minot State Dome.

Shiloh Christian went 2-3 during the regular season against teams that went on to win their region championship – beating Rugby and Powers Lake and losing to Kindred, Four Winds-Minnewaukan and Dickinson Trinity.

With most of last season’s roster having graduated, Miller wanted to play a challenging schedule.

“We had eight seniors last year,” he said. “We lost a lot of guys. I thought we needed to play a tough schedule to get the guys ready to play this time of the year.