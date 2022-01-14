Shiloh edges Beulah in overtime despite 40-point game from Brandt

Trey Brandt brought Beulah back from a big second-half deficit.

But Shiloh Christian had one last surge, helping the Skyhawks post a 76-68 overtime victory over the Miners on Friday night at Leach Gymnasium in a battle of two teams that have been ranked in the state Class B poll much of the season.

Brandt finished with 40 points, including 13 points in the fourth quarter, helping Beulah erase an 18-point second-half deficit. His three-pointer with 6 seconds remaining tied the game at 64-64.

“When Trey Brandt is on the floor – he’s one of the best players in the state,” Shiloh Christian coach Brad Miller said. “We knew he was going to be taking a lot of shots in the fourth quarter. He doesn’t hardly ever miss. No lead is too much when you’re playing against him.

“I’m a little disappointed we missed a few front ends of bonuses down the stretch but thankfully we made some in overtime.”

Brandt scored nine points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth, hitting three three-pointers, to spark the Miners’ late comeback that forced the extra session.

MaBahi Baker missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer, sending the game into OT knotted at 64-64.

There was no doubt what Shiloh needed to do in the extra period.

“We had to play really good defense, a lot of off-ball help on Trey,” said Shiloh junior post Jay Wanzek. “Obviously, he’s an amazing shooter. We had to trap off screens and make sure to play lock down defense the whole time.”

“We chased him everywhere he went,” Miller said. “We picked him up full-court man-to-man make or miss and we trapped him on all the screens. We just made him work.”

Shiloh scored the first eight points of the overtime. Baker hit a pair of free throws, Kyle Klein scored on a drive through the lane, Kohl Blotske hit a long two-pointer in the corner and Baker scored on a drive to make it 72-64 with 1:20 remaining.

The fast start to the OT was déjà vu for the Miners, who watched Shiloh open up a 16-point lead in the first half (22-6) and use an 11-2 burst to start the second half, stretching a 31-22 halftime lead into a 42-24 advantage over the opening minute and a half of the third quarter.

“It was just like the start of the game and the start of the second half,” Beulah coach Jeremy Brandt said. “We buried ourselves and gave ourselves such a hole to start the game and then to start the second half. There’s just no room for error when you’re behind like that.”

Defensive struggles proved costly for Beulah.

“We were fortunate to hit that three to put it into overtime but defensively this has been the story for us all year,” Brandt said. “We’re struggling defensively, we’re not executing our defensive game plan, we didn’t guard people tonight like we were supposed to. … Those are things you have to correct, especially when you play good teams.

“The overtime was kind of just like the start of the game and the start of the second half. We didn’t guard, and that was the difference obviously. We got too high when we tied it up and didn’t come out and finish it in overtime.”

Shiloh outscored Beulah 12-4 over the final four minutes, with Brandt scoring both of Beulah’s buckets. Baker had five points of his 12 points in the OT.

The Skyhawks used their size advantage to jump out front early in both halves. Carter Englund had 12 of his 16 points in the first half to get Shiloh going early. Wanzek had 22 of his team-high 25 after the intermission.

“We planned on getting it inside,” Wanzek said. “Getting it inside helps the ball movement a lot, kick it outside and we hit some big outside shots tonight.”

“They had trouble guarding Carter in the first half,” Miller said. “Then they made some adjustments and they had trouble with Jay in the second half.”

Trapper Skalsky, who has been battling injuries lately, finished with 12 points and Jack Koppelsloen finished with three three-pointers and nine points – hitting two clutch three-pointers in the final three minutes to help the Miners even it up.

“Jack hit a couple of big threes,” Brandt said. “He’s done that a couple games for us down the stretch in certain situations but we still have some guys that are hesitant. They’re kind of second-guessing of overthinking things on the offensive end. Our younger guys are struggling right now a little it. I thought some of our other kids had some good looks from the three-point line because of all the focus that Trey gets. They’re going to get good looks and we just didn’t make enough of them tonight.”

The Skyhawks (7-2) host Hazen on Monday while the Miners (4-4) host New England on Tuesday.

