Shiloh Christian slows down high-flying Hazen

Shiloh Christian found a way to do something few teams have been able to do this season – slow down the Hazen offense.

The Skyhawks put the clamps down on the Bison, holding them to a season-low offensive output in a 73-54 victory at the Leach Gymnasium on Monday night.

The Bison came into the contest averaging 70.1 points per game but couldn’t find a way to get into a rhythm against Shiloh’s aggressive defense.

“They’re a really good team,” Skyhawks coach Brad Miller said. “They’re averaging 70 points a game and they’ve got four guys that are averaging more points per game than our leading scorer. It was a big challenge for us and it was a good win for us.

“Probably the key was we knew these guys could shoot threes and a lot of them can shoot from the white line so our game plan was to pick them up early and try to get a hand up in their face and make them make contested shots. I thought we did a pretty good job of that except for the fourth quarter – we got a little bit lazy and they made some then but overall I thought it was a good effort on our kids’ part.”

The Skyhawks (9-2) led throughout the game after opening up a 13-7 lead in opening six minutes.

The Bison (6-3) tied the game at 7-7 as Tyson Wick hit a three-pointer and a layup, but that was the only deadlock of the night and Shiloh reeled off six straight points, leading the rest of the way.

Carter Englund scored eight of his team-leading 23 points in the first half and MaBahi Baker added 10 of his 16 as the Skyhawks used a 12-2 run early in the second to build a 27-14 lead.

“One of the biggest things was rebounding, both offensively and defensively,” said Englund, Shiloh’s 6-foot-7 senior forward. “We really wanted to get on the glass. ... That’s a way to get a lot of points on the board for us.”

Defense is always a key for Shiloh.

“We like playing pressure defense and we’re also long and athletic,” Englund said. “That makes it tough on people. We didn’t do anything different, anything special – just man to man and we guarded them up close, we got help side. We just like playing defense.”

“We kind of went stagnant that first half,” Bison coach John Ward said. “We didn’t move the ball like we normally do and it was almost like we were afraid to attack a little bit. And they’re big – Shiloh is a very good team. They’re big kids, they work hard. In the second half, we started to attack a little more and we did some good things. Just that first half, we didn’t go at it like we normally do.”

Keeping the Bison from getting their offense in gear was a big key for the Skyhawks.

“That was key because they’re an offensive machine. They have some really nice players. They work hard and you can tell that they’re in the gym a lot,” Miller said.

The Skyhawks also used their depth to their advantage. Nine different players scored for Shiloh, led by Carter Englund’s 23, Baker’s 16 and 6-6 junior center Jay Wanzek’s 12.

“We thought we were a little deeper than them so we thought we’d try substituting early and often and see if they could keep pace with us and that was probably one of our advantages,” Miller said. “Our size was a bit of an advantage too and that’s why they had to play zone most of the game.”

The shots weren’t falling for the Bison, and they weren’t able to spark the offense on the other end.

“Most times, our defense can pick a little of that up and do some things but Shiloh handled the ball really well, they rebounded very, very well,” Ward said. “And we just couldn’t get the thing moving. After a while we got a few things to fall but it was too little, too late.”

Hazen battled back to within eight points (29-21) on a bucket by Talan Batke and a three-pointer from Mason Wick late in the second quarter. But Shiloh finished the first half on a 7-0 run. Isaac Heringer hit a jumper, Baker sank a three-pointer and Wanzek scored inside to push Shiloh’s lead back to 15 (36-21) at the intermission.

The Skyhawks opened the second half on a 16-5 burst, pushing their lead to 52-26 on an Englund three-point play with 3:22 left in the third.

“They switched from a zone to a man and it’s always tough to guard us in man so that helped us a bit,” Englund said. “We came out knowing they were going to want to come out strong so we wanted to come out even stronger.”

A 10-3 run early in the fourth stretched the Skyhawks’ lead to 65-38 with 5:47 remaining. Wanzek hit a jumper, Caden Englund sank a three-pointer, and Carter Englund had a putback and a three-point play during that stretch.

“Hazen is a solid team. It was a great win for us,” Englund said. “We’re trying to stack one win on top of the other so we’re looking on to Solen next and hopefully we can get that one and keep moving forward.”

Tyson Wick finished with a game-high 24 to lead Hazen. Mason Wick finished with 12 and Dawson Bruner 11.

“They’ll come back tomorrow and they’re going to work hard,” Ward said. “Tonight was a little bit of a hiccup but hopefully we learned from this … We get into our region again on Thursday. And in Region 7, you better come ready to play or it’s going to be a tough one.”

The Skyhawks travel to Solen tonight while the Bison visit Glen Ullin-Hebron on Thursday.

