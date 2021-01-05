Shiloh boys outrun New Rockford-Sheyenne

Defense helped Shiloh Christian set the tone early on.
The Skyhawks’ depth helped them roll to a 79-33 wire-to-wire win over New Rockford-Sheyenne on Monday night at Leach Gymnasium.
Shiloh Christian limited NRS to a season-low 33 points. Its previous low came in a 56-55 loss to Central Cass.
The Skyhawks opened the game on a 7-0 run, held NRS scoreless for the opening 5:07 and allowed only two field goals in each of the first two quarters, building a 12-4 lead after one period and a 37-12 halftime margin.
The Rockets were without the services of one of their top players, as 6-foot-2 senior forward Hunter Johnson was out of the lineup. The Skyhawks’ depth and up-tempo game wore out the Rockets.
“We play a lot of guys this year,” Skyhawks coach Brad Miller said. “New Rockford was shorthanded, one of their starters was in a football camp in Arizona … and we took advantage of that by playing a lot of guys and trying to play fast and see if we could wear them out. I think we accomplished what we were trying to do.”
“We knew coming in they were a heck of a defensive team,” NRS coach Tyler Cook said. “We got off to a slow start and they kind of slapped us in the face right away and our guys just couldn’t quite respond.
“They got us sped up, and we knew they were going to. I felt like we didn’t turn it over much. We got some decent looks. (Johnny) Grann had a lot of good looks and he’s our best shooter and he just couldn’t get one to go. Then once that happened, everybody started pressing and it was over.”
After opening with the 7-0 run, Shiloh led from start to finish and the game was never tied. Leading by 25 at halftime, Shiloh pulled away in the second half, continuing to stymie the Rockets’ offense and setting a quick pace while running fresh players in from the bench.
“We were trying to recognize who their shooters were and trying to get a hand up so they were having tough shots. And we had some success on defense early in the game and then later on they got a little tired because they didn’t have that many subs,” Miller said. “We were trying to play really fast and that probably helped us out.”
With Johnson out of the lineup, the Rockets also were hampered when Nick Berglund got into early foul trouble. The 6-4 junior forward managed just two points in the first half and finished with eight.
“We’re not a deep team the way it is, and we were missing a guy tonight. And then he got three early ones and that really hurt us,” Cook said.
Ten different players scored for Shiloh Christian (4-3), with five in double figures. Luke Wanzek led the way with 17 -- including three of Shiloh’s eight 3-pointers. Carter Englund added 12, Kohl Blotske came off the bench to finish with 11, and Khael DeCoteau had three 3-pointers en route to 11. Mabahi Baker added 10.
The Skyhawks continue to evolve as they tackle a challenging schedule while trying to remake their roster after last season’s Region 5 championship season.
“We had 16 kids dressed tonight, we played all 16 of them and quite a few of them scored,” Miller said. “We’re happy with our progress. We graduated eight seniors so we’re trying to figure out roles for guys and get them some minutes and trying to figure out who can play what positions. It’s kind of a work in progress.”
The Skyhawks’ three losses have all come against teams ranked in the state’s top six.
The Rockets, one of the top teams in Region 4, came into the contest with four wins in their first six games, their two losses both coming by one point.
“New Rockford always has a good team,” Miller said. “They’re very well-coached. He does a great job with his kids. We’ve played some other really good teams in Dickinson Trinity, Langdon, Kindred, Minot Ryan, Minot Our Redeemer’s and Velva. We haven’t really had any easy games. We’re just hoping and happy we get a few wins.”
Evan Ulrich, the Rockets’ 6-7 senior center, finished with nine points and Englund eight to lead NRS (4-3).
“I thought our bigs did a good job on Ulrich,” Miller said. “We did provide a lot of help when he did get the ball in the post area, so he was getting triple-teamed when he got the ball. We did a nice job on him. I thought we did a nice job guarding Johnny Grann outside and contesting his 3-point shots. Berglund is also a really nice player and he got in foul trouble early and that probably hurt him a little bit, but I’m happy with what our guys did.”
Cook hopes his team can bounce back quickly.
“Like I told the kids, this is going to define our season. We’re either going to go down or keep fighting,” he said. “When you play good teams like this, you learn a lot and hopefully that happens.”
The Rockets are off until Tuesday, Jan. 14, when they host Warwick. The Skyhawks host Rapid City (S.D.) Rushmore on Friday, Jan. 8 and Fargo Oak Grove on Saturday, Jan. 9.